Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for MLB, Spurs-Thunder, Any Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you register using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer, you will be fully equipped to capitalize on the highly anticipated Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7 matchup and a loaded MLB slate this weekend. Click here to sign up and then bet $20 on any market to get $200 in FanCash credited to your account. No code is needed.

This offer from Fanatics Sportsbook sets itself apart from several others available in the industry because of the utility that FanCash provides. When you lock in your $200 in FanCash, you can either put it back to use within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, or you can use it to buy gear from Fanatics.

MLB provides a busy weekend with exciting series, including Phillies vs. Dodgers, but eyeballs will be on the Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7 matchup to see who punches their ticket to the NBA Finals. After a thrilling Game 1, which ended with an overtime victory by the Spurs, these two teams have for the most part traded blowouts. Most recently, the Spurs came out on top with a big home win in Game 6. Now, they will be on the road for the winner-take-all Game 7. Signing up now will allow you to lock in your $20 bet on any game you are interested and attack the rest of the markets on the platform with your $200 in FanCash.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: $200 FanCash Offer Details

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Needed New Fanatics User Offer Bet $20, Get $200 FanCash Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Confirmed May 29th, 2026

Let’s go through the spread, moneyline and total markets for Game 7 tomorrow night:

Spurs: +3.5 (-110) / +130 / O213 (-110)

Thunder: -3.5 (-110) / -155 / U213 (-110)

You can bet $20 on any of these markets to get your $200 in FanCash, regardless of the result. As an example, let’s say you are a big Thunder fan and want to bet $20 on the OKC moneyline for tomorrow night. You will be guaranteed your $200 in FanCash right away. If the Thunder go on to win, you can then go to Fanatics and use your $200 in FanCash to purchase merch, like a Western Conference Champions hat or t-shirt.

Squad Bet For Spurs-Thunder Game 7

A great feature within the Fanatics Sportsbook app is Squad Bets. This essentially allows you to build out a parlay for NBA, MLB, NHL or even Champions League games while having more protection. As an example, make 3-6 picks for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7, then set the point total to get your desired odds. As long as those players combine to beat that total, you will get your winning payout, even if one player has a bad night. Here’s an example of a potential Squad Bet you can make for tomorrow night’s huge game:

To Combine For 90+ Points (+190 Odds) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Victor Wembanyama Devin Vassell Jared McCain



Register With Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

Create your new profile by clicking here and going through these steps: