Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for MLB, PGA, Netflix MMA Fights

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Don’t miss out on the chance to redeem this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer and grab $200 in FanCash. Set up a new account and start with a $20 bet to unlock this offer. Click here to start signing up.

This is an opportunity for players to go all in on any game this weekend. There are tons of options for baseball fans with a full slate of MLB games. Not to mention, MMA fans can start betting on Ronda Rousey or Gina Carano in the main event on Netflix. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this exclusive offer.

New players can automatically activate this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer by clicking on any of the links on this page. From there, bet $20 to win $200 in FanCash.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Unlocks $200 in FanCash

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $20, Get $200 in FanCash Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified May 16, 2026

There is nothing complicated about this offer from Fanatics Sportsbook. Simply create a new account and start with a $20 bet on the NBA, NHL, MLB, PGA Championship, MVP MMA or any other available market. There should be something for every sports fan this weekend.

No matter what happens on that initial wager, players will receive $200 in FanCash. From there, start using this FanCash to make picks throughout the weekend. This is an opportunity to get a feel for the easy-to-use Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How to Get Started With This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

First things first, it’s important to note that players can unlock this offer without entering a promo code. Create an account on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps. Signing up through any of the links on this page will be enough to get started:

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a secure account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Using any of the secure and convenient payment methods (online banking, Apple Pay, credit card, debit card, PayPal, etc.)

Start with a $20 bet on the NBA, NHL, MVP MMA, PGA Championship, MLB or any other market.

This will unlock $200 in FanCash for players to use throughout the weekend.

MVP MMA on Netflix Preview

MMA fans will have the chance to bet on some of the biggest stars in the sport on Saturday. MVP MMA is debuting on Netflix with Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano as the main event. All it takes is a $20 bet on any of these fights to unlock the $200 in FanCash.

Let’s take a closer look at the current odds at MVP MMA on Netflix (odds are subject to change before the start of each fight):