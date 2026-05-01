Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 Bonus for Any NBA Playoffs, MLB Game This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer, you will be able to start locking in FanCash starting tonight as the NBA and NHL postseasons continue to heat up. Bet up to $100 for each of your first 10 days after signing up to get up to $1,000 total in FanCash. Click here to redeem this offer.

Fully capitalizing on this offer requires that you sign in for 10 consecutive days and place at least one wager. You will have the flexibility to bet any amount up to $100 for each of those 10 days, depending on the amount you want in FanCash. These wagers can be placed on any game available within the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Across the NBA and NHL postseason slates, we have six elimination games to look into tonight. Let’s start with the NBA, as we have Pistons vs. Magic, Cavaliers vs. Raptors and Lakers vs. Rockets tonight. The Magic, Cavaliers and Lakers all can advance with wins tonight, but a loss for each would mean a winner-take-all Game 7. Over in the NHL we have three matchups with Lightning vs. Canadiens, Sabres vs. Bruins and Golden Knights vs. Mammoth. Montreal, Buffalo and Vegas are all in a position to advance tonight. If you are more of a baseball fan, you can also take advantage of a full Friday slate of games.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 FanCash Offer

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Needed New Fanatics User Offer $1,000 FanCash Offer Details Verified May 1st, 2026 Offer Confirmed By WTOP

Now that you know what is required to lock in your FanCash for each of the first 10 days after you sign up, let’s go through how you can put those funds to use. FanCash can be used in two separate ways. One way is to use it as bonus bets within the Fanatics Sportsbook app for any of the postseason action in the coming days. The other way you can use your FanCash is by going to Fanatics and purchasing official gear, like a jersey, hat or sweatshirt for your favorite team. The upside with this offer is very high, as you will have the ability to lock in up to $1,000 in FanCash along with any amount you collect in winning payouts from your first 10 wagers.

Fanatics Squad Bets For NBA Friday Playoff Games

The availability of squad bets sets apart Fanatics Sportsbook from many others out there. You will have the ability to combine 3-6 players into a simple parlay. The unique part of this is that those players will have a shared statistical target. Essentially, as long as the players you select combine to reach that one statistical goal, you will win your bet. So, even if one player underperforms, the bet can still win.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Sign-Up Details

The registration process is simple with Fanatics Sportsbook. Clicking here or on any of our other links will automatically pair the offer to your account. Input basic identifying information, like your legal name, date of birth, mailing address, etc. to complete your profile. After you complete those steps, you will have to make an initial deposit with any of the compatible payment methods. Then, just place your first wager of any amount up to $100 to start collecting your FanCash.