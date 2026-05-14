Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for MLB, NHL Playoffs, PGA Championship

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services This is a great weekend for sports fans to take advantage of this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer. New players can turn a $20 bet into $200 in FanCash. Click here to start signing up.

Instead of rolling the dice on a game this week, new players can lock in this no-brainer bonus. There is no shortage of options for sports fans this weekend. The MLB slate is filled with intriguing games on Thursday night and the PGA Championship is underway. Not to mention, the NBA Playoffs return with a doubleheader on Friday night. Let’s dive deeper into the details of this Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

Click on the links on this page to start signing up with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer and secure $200 in FanCash this week.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: How to Win $200 Bonus

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $20, Get $200 in FanCash Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified May 14, 2026

This is a straightforward offer that players can apply to any game in any sport. Create a new account and start with a $20 bet on the NBA, PGA, MLB, NHL, tennis or any other sport this weekend. No matter what happens in the selected game, players will win $200 in FanCash.

From there, players will have FanCash to use throughout the weekend. This is an opportunity for players to get a feel for the easy-to-use app. Go big on any of the stars at the PGA Championship, look ahead to Friday’s NBA action or check out Thursday’s MLB matchups. There should be something for every sports fan.

Getting Started With This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

First things first, it’s important to note that there is no need to manually enter a promo code. Simply sign up on a computer or mobile device following the step-by-step guide below:

Click on any of the links on this page to activate this offer. This will automatically redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a secure account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods (online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.)

Start with a $20 wager on the NBA, PGA, MLB, NHL or any other sport to win $200 in FanCash. Use this FanCash to make picks throughout the weekend.

Thursday Night MLB Action

The MLB regular season is heating up and there are tons of games to choose from on Thursday night, including the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants. Los Angeles won with Shohei Ohtani on the mound on Wednesday, but they have lost four of their last five. Fanatics Sportsbook should be a go-to option for baseball fans throughout the season. Don’t miss out on the chance to hit the ground running by activating this promo and starting with $200 in FanCash.