Expansion Boston Legacy beat Denver 3-2 for 1st regular-season victory

Bianca St-Georges scored in stoppage time and the Boston Legacy beat the Denver Summit 3-2 on Sunday for the expansion…

Bianca St-Georges scored in stoppage time and the Boston Legacy beat the Denver Summit 3-2 on Sunday for the expansion club’s first regular-season victory.

In other National Women’s Soccer League action, the Chicago Stars fell to the visiting Portland Thorns 2-0, Gotham FC downed Racing Louisville 1-0 and Bay FC upset the San Diego Wave 1-0.

Natasha Flint found Yazmeen Ryan, who took a few dribbles and rocketed a shot from outside the box past Casey Murphy to give the Summit a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute.

Nichelle Prince scored the equalizer for the Legacy in the 44th. The Summit broke the deadlock in the 77th on Flint’s left-footed precision strike to retake the lead.

Second-half substitute Aïssata Traoré’s goal in the 90th minute tied it up once again at 2-2. Traoré’s touch on a header landed in the path of St-Georges for the game-winner in stoppage time to complete the comeback for the Legacy (1-5-1).

The Summit (1-3-3) dropped their second straight and extended their winless streak to four games.

It was the first matchup between the newest NWSL expansion teams.

Thorns remain atop the table

Olivia Moultrie became the youngest player in NWSL history to make 100 NWSL appearances and capped it off with a goal and assist in Portland’s victory.

Moultrie opened the scoring with the assist from Pietra Tordin in the 17th minute. Both players have six goal contributions this season.

After a second half in which the Chicago Stars (2-6-0) had more possession, shots, and shots on goal, it was the Thorns who had the breakthrough. In the 89th minute, Moultrie delivered a pinpoint pass from distance that found second-half substitute Reilyn Turner, who beat goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher to the ball and finished it into an empty net.

Mackenzie Arnold made four saves for her third clean sheet of the season and fifth overall for Portland (6-1-1), which sits atop the league standings.

Berger gets sixth shutout for Gotham

Ann-Katrin Berger earned her sixth clean sheet of the season to lead Gotham (4-2-2) to a third straight win.

In the 16th minute, Jordynn Dudley’s pinpoint pass to Jaedyn Shaw led to the only goal of the match at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

For the second time in club history, Gotham has three consecutive home shutouts. Berger made a save and led the game with 18 recoveries to keep the visitors off the scoresheet.

Racing Louisville (1-5-1) struggled to find their footing, making just one shot on goal and maintining just 38% possession.

Silkowitz leads Bay FC to road win

An early goal by Racheal Kundananji and clutch goalkeeping from Jordan Silkowitz secured the road win in San Diego for Bay FC (3-3-0).

In the fifth minute, Bay FC sprung the counterattack with Taylor Huff delivering a perfect pass to Racheal Kundananjii. Her shot went through the legs of goalkeeper DiDi Haračić, and into the back of the net for the lone goal.

Wave forward Ludmila drew a foul in the box on Bay defender Aldana Cometti in the 15th minute. Kenza Dali would be denied on the penalty kick by Silkowitz.

San Diego head coach Jonas Eidevall was given a red card in the 86th minute. The Wave (5-3-0) have dropped two straight after a five-game winning streak.

Silkowitz finished with six saves to earn her first clean sheet of the season.

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