ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 theScore Bet for MLB Games, Spurs-Thunder

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create your new profile using the most recent ESPN BET promo code WTOP and unlock a $1,000 bet reset within the app that was rebranded to theScore Bet. Use this layer of protection to place an aggressive wager on Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7 and more. Click here to sign up.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 theScore Bet Offer

Before the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder tip off tonight, check out the key details for the current welcome offer:

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified May 30th, 2026

For sports fans looking to back the San Antonio Spurs or the Oklahoma City Thunder, the current ESPN BET promo code provides an exceptional safety net. New customers can place a first cash wager on any available game or market and get 100% of their wager back, up to $1,000, in bonus bets if their initial ticket loses. There is no opt-in required to participate.

If your qualifying wager does settle as a loss, the bonus bets will be applied to your account within 72 hours. Rather than a single lump sum, the refund is divided into five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your original eligible wager. This structure gives you the flexibility to spread your bonus funds across multiple games or markets. These bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt, ensuring you have plenty of opportunities to get back into the action. Furthermore, new users do not need to wager the full $1,000. While a $1,000 first wager maximizes the potential refund, you can bet any smaller amount you are comfortable with and still receive 100% of it back in bonus bets if the wager loses.

Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7 Betting Markets

Before placing your first wager, take a look at the current betting markets for this exciting matchup:

Moneyline: Oklahoma City Thunder -145 | San Antonio Spurs +125

Oklahoma City Thunder -145 | San Antonio Spurs +125 Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -3.5 (-105) | San Antonio Spurs +3.5 (-115)

Oklahoma City Thunder -3.5 (-105) | San Antonio Spurs +3.5 (-115) Total: O/U 213.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

When deciding which side offers the better value, a deeper dive into the postseason statistics reveals a tightly contested matchup. The Thunder hold a slight offensive edge, averaging 116.4 points per game with a 116.1 Offensive Rating, compared to the Spurs’ 115.5 points and 113.4 Offensive Rating. Oklahoma City also shoots a marginally better 47.2% from the floor against San Antonio’s 46.9%. However, the Spurs have proven to be the stronger overall squad on the glass and in point differential, boasting an impressive 52.8% Total Rebound Percentage and an 11.6 Net Rating. This outpaces the Thunder’s 49.7% rebounding rate and 8.6 Net Rating, suggesting San Antonio could control the tempo through rebounding and defensive efficiency.

Explore Saturday’s MLB Action

If basketball is not your preferred sport, new customers can easily pivot and apply their $1,000 Bet Reset to the baseball diamond. Saturday’s Major League Baseball slate offers a fantastic opportunity to utilize your welcome bonus across several high-profile matchups. Key games to target this weekend include:

Yankees vs. Athletics

Cubs vs. Cardinals

Phillies vs. Dodgers

Whether you are backing a moneyline favorite, betting a run line, or targeting a specific pitcher’s strikeout prop, your first wager on any of these MLB contests is fully protected up to $1,000.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Sign Up With theScore Bet

Getting started with the $1,000 Bet Reset is a straightforward process, ensuring you can quickly secure your welcome bonus before the Spurs and Thunder take the floor or the first pitch is thrown on Saturday. Follow these simple steps to claim your offer:

Register an Account: Click here and begin the registration process. You will need to create your account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address) to verify your identity and location. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, be absolutely sure to enter the promo code WTOP when prompted. This is a crucial step to ensure your new account is officially linked to the $1,000 Bet Reset offer. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Once your account is verified and funded, simply place your first real cash wager of at least $10—and up to $1,000—on any available market.

Whether you decide to back the Thunder on the moneyline, take the points with the Spurs, or target a specific statistical player prop, your first wager is completely protected. If that initial ticket settles as a loss, ESPN BET will refund 100% of your stake in bonus bets.