ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus for Spurs-Thunder

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We’ve got a massive Western Conference clash tonight as the San Antonio Spurs take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. If you’ve been looking for the ESPN BET promo code WTOP, you should know that ESPN BET has officially rebranded to theScore Bet in your region. Register here to claim the latest welcome offer and make a substantial wager on Game 2.

Right now, new customers have a prime opportunity to use the theScore Bet promo code WTOP to lock in a $1,000 Bet Reset ahead of the next NBA games. This promotion allows you to wager up to $1,000 on your first bet and receive 100% of your wager back in bonus bets if it happens to lose. It’s the perfect safety net, whether you’re backing a side in today’s matchup or exploring the board for any other NBA game this week.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP for Spurs vs. Thunder

I love offers like this because they give us real flexibility without making us jump through hoops. For new theScore Bet customers in legal online sports betting states where the sportsbook operates, no opt-in is required to grab this lucrative first-bet offer. You simply place your first cash wager on any market—like picking the Thunder to defend their home court or the Spurs to pull off an upset on the road. If your bet hits, you collect a nice pay day. If it loses, you get 100% of your wager back in bonus bets, up to $1,000.

You don’t need to risk the absolute maximum to participate, either. If you want the full $1,000 bonus, you’ll need to wager that amount, but you can comfortably wager a smaller amount and still receive the full 100% match if your initial bet misses the mark.

If your qualifying wager does settle as a loss, the refund hits your account within 72 hours. Instead of one massive lump sum, the sportsbook conveniently issues five separate bonus bets, each valued at exactly 20% of your eligible first wager. We have seven days to use these bonus bets once they arrive, giving us plenty of ammunition to fire at the remainder of the NBA Playoffs.

Betting Lines for Game 2

Before we lock in our qualifying wager, we need to know what the morning line looks like. Here are the latest odds for the Spurs vs. Thunder game:

Moneyline: Oklahoma City Thunder (-249) / San Antonio Spurs (+203)

Oklahoma City Thunder (-249) / San Antonio Spurs (+203) Point Spread: Thunder -6.5 (-113) / Spurs +6.5 (-107)

Thunder -6.5 (-113) / Spurs +6.5 (-107) Total (Over/Under): 216.5 (Over -109 / Under -110)

If you decide to wager on the outright winner, the math differs significantly depending on which side you take. A $100 bet on the heavily favored Oklahoma City Thunder moneyline (-249) yields approximately $40.16 in profit, resulting in a total payout of $140.16. Conversely, placing that same $100 wager on the underdog San Antonio Spurs at +203 odds returns a clean $203 in profit—for a total payout of $303—if San Antonio pulls off the upset victory.

Now, there is nothing better than digging into player props. This is where we can really leverage our $1,000 Bet Reset. Instead of stressing over the final score or sweating the point spread, we can zero in on specific statistical milestones. Here is a look at the current consensus odds for some of the most popular points, rebounds, and assists markets for today’s matchup:

Player Prop Market Line Over Odds Under Odds Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Total Points 28.5 -104 -126 Victor Wembanyama Total Rebounds 13.5 -122 -108 Stephon Castle Total Points 16.5 -108 -121 De’Aaron Fox Total Assists 5.5 +116 -154 Jalen Williams Total Points 15.5 -117 -112 Chet Holmgren Total Points 14.5 -111 -118

When comparing these lines to the players’ recent statistical output, two value spots immediately jump off the page for me. Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams presents a highly compelling case to hit the Over on his 15.5 Total Points (-117). Across his postseason appearances, Williams has been an incredibly efficient scoring threat, averaging 22.3 points per game while shooting 52.9% from the field. With his current output sitting comfortably above that 15.5-point threshold, backing Williams to continue his offensive rhythm is a smart, strategic play.

Guide to Register with the ESPN BET Promo Code

Claiming your $1,000 Bet Reset is a breeze. Let’s get you set up so we can sweat these bets together. Just follow these simple steps to get started:

Register a New Account: Begin the registration process here. You will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, physical address, email, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: While filling out your registration details, be sure to use the ESPN BET promo code WTOP to attach the $1,000 welcome offer to your new profile. Place Your First Wager: Following the download, registering an account, and entering the promo code WTOP, you simply need to place your first real cash wager of at least $10 (and up to $1,000) on any market at theScore Bet.

Once your qualifying wager is locked in, you are fully covered. We can sit back and enjoy the postseason basketball action knowing that if our initial bet happens to fall short, we will receive a 100% refund in bonus bets up to $1,000 to keep us right in the game.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.