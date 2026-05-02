ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus for Sixers-Celtics, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The ESPN BET promo code WTOP can still be used for tonight’s 76ers vs. Celtics Game 7 clash, as you can secure a $1,000 bet reset in the app that was rebranded to theScore Bet. Wager up to $1,000 and get your stake refunded in bonuses if your bet settles as a loss. Click here to register.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP For theScore Bet Rebrand Offer

Before the Celtics and 76ers tip off at TD Garden, evaluate the parameters of the latest sign-up bonuses. Here is the current promotional structure available for new users:

ESPN BET Promo Code (For theScore Bet App) WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer (All Other States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified On May 2nd, 2026 Confirmed By WTOP

Offer Overview

For new theScore Bet customers in all participating legal online sports betting states, the sportsbook deploys a $1,000 Bet Reset. No opt-in is required. You simply place your first cash wager on any available market, and if it loses, you receive 100% of your stake back, up to $1,000, in bonus bets. The flexibility here is key: you do not need to risk the maximum $1,000 to participate. You can scale your initial wager to match your standard unit size, and any loss is refunded in five bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your initial stake. These bonus bets will be applied to your account within 72 hours of your losing wager settling and carry the same seven-day expiration window.

Sixers vs. Celtics Game 7 Odds Tonight

Before deploying your promo code, examine the current betting lines for Game 7:

Moneyline: Boston Celtics -290 | Philadelphia 76ers +240

Boston Celtics -290 | Philadelphia 76ers +240 Spread: Boston Celtics -8.5 (-110) | Philadelphia 76ers +8.5 (-110)

Boston Celtics -8.5 (-110) | Philadelphia 76ers +8.5 (-110) Total: 205.5 (Over -105 | Under -115)

Looking at the underlying metrics, Boston profiles as the dominant squad. The Celtics have a robust 8.3 regular season net rating, vastly outperforming Philadelphia’s -0.1 mark. Rebounding differential heavily favors Boston, as they secure 53.8% of available rebounds in the series. Offensively, both teams operate at an identical pace (93.6), yet the Celtics average 107.7 points per game with a 111.5 offensive rating, comfortably ahead of Philadelphia’s 102.8 points and 107.1 offensive rating in the series. The quantitative data strongly suggests Boston is positioned to cover on their home floor.

Alternate Markets: Flyers vs. Hurricanes & MLB Betting

While the NBA Playoffs offer extensive data points, new users are not restricted to basketball when utilizing their welcome bonus. Tonight’s Flyers vs. Hurricanes Stanley Cup Playoff game provides another high-leverage spot for bettors looking to deploy their first-bet safety net on the ice. Furthermore, new theScore Bet users can also trade on daily MLB games, utilizing the platform’s extensive moneyline, run line, and player prop markets to capitalize on the day-to-day baseball action.

Activate ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP With theScore Bet

Executing the sign-up process ahead of tip-off at TD Garden is a straightforward sequence. Follow these exact steps to ensure your promotional offer is securely unlocked: