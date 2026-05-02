ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus for Sixers-Celtics, MLB Games

The ESPN BET promo code WTOP can still be used for tonight’s 76ers vs. Celtics Game 7 clash, as you can secure a $1,000 bet reset in the app that was rebranded to theScore Bet. Wager up to $1,000 and get your stake refunded in bonuses if your bet settles as a loss. Click here to register.
ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP For theScore Bet Rebrand Offer
Before the Celtics and 76ers tip off at TD Garden, evaluate the parameters of the latest sign-up bonuses. Here is the current promotional structure available for new users:
|ESPN BET Promo Code (For theScore Bet App)
|WTOP
|New theScore Bet User Offer (All Other States)
|$1,000 Bet Reset
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Information Verified On
|May 2nd, 2026
|Confirmed By
|WTOP
Offer Overview
For new theScore Bet customers in all participating legal online sports betting states, the sportsbook deploys a $1,000 Bet Reset. No opt-in is required. You simply place your first cash wager on any available market, and if it loses, you receive 100% of your stake back, up to $1,000, in bonus bets. The flexibility here is key: you do not need to risk the maximum $1,000 to participate. You can scale your initial wager to match your standard unit size, and any loss is refunded in five bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your initial stake. These bonus bets will be applied to your account within 72 hours of your losing wager settling and carry the same seven-day expiration window.
Sixers vs. Celtics Game 7 Odds Tonight
Before deploying your promo code, examine the current betting lines for Game 7:
- Moneyline: Boston Celtics -290 | Philadelphia 76ers +240
- Spread: Boston Celtics -8.5 (-110) | Philadelphia 76ers +8.5 (-110)
- Total: 205.5 (Over -105 | Under -115)
Looking at the underlying metrics, Boston profiles as the dominant squad. The Celtics have a robust 8.3 regular season net rating, vastly outperforming Philadelphia’s -0.1 mark. Rebounding differential heavily favors Boston, as they secure 53.8% of available rebounds in the series. Offensively, both teams operate at an identical pace (93.6), yet the Celtics average 107.7 points per game with a 111.5 offensive rating, comfortably ahead of Philadelphia’s 102.8 points and 107.1 offensive rating in the series. The quantitative data strongly suggests Boston is positioned to cover on their home floor.
Alternate Markets: Flyers vs. Hurricanes & MLB Betting
While the NBA Playoffs offer extensive data points, new users are not restricted to basketball when utilizing their welcome bonus. Tonight’s Flyers vs. Hurricanes Stanley Cup Playoff game provides another high-leverage spot for bettors looking to deploy their first-bet safety net on the ice. Furthermore, new theScore Bet users can also trade on daily MLB games, utilizing the platform’s extensive moneyline, run line, and player prop markets to capitalize on the day-to-day baseball action.
Activate ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP With theScore Bet
Executing the sign-up process ahead of tip-off at TD Garden is a straightforward sequence. Follow these exact steps to ensure your promotional offer is securely unlocked:
- Download the App and Register: Download theScore Bet app to your mobile device. Create your new account here by supplying standard verification data, including your name, residential address, date of birth, and email.
- Enter the Promo Code: During registration, you will be prompted to enter a bonus code. You must enter the ESPN BET promo code WTOP to properly link your account to the welcome offer, regardless of which state-specific promotion you are claiming.
- Place Your Bet: After downloading, registering, and applying the promo code WTOP, deposit funds and place your first real cash wager on any market available at theScore Bet. You can risk any amount up to $1,000. If this initial wager settles as a loss, the Bet Reset protocol will automatically refund 100% of your stake in the form of bonus bets.