ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus for MLB (May 31)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is no better time to utilize ESPN BET promo code WTOP and unlock a new bonus on theScore Bet. New players can take advantage of a $1,000 first bet reset on Sunday’s MLB games, the NBA Finals later in the week or any other sport. Click here to start signing up.

ESPN BET recently rebranded to theScore Bet, but the easy-to-use app and great promos are largely the same. This is an opportunity to grab a bet reset for any game throughout the week. Additionally, bettors can apply this flexible welcome offer to the ongoing playoff action across the NHL and NBA.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $1,000 theScore Bonus

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On May 31, 2026

The details of this promo are straightforward. New theScore Bet customers in all legal online sports betting states where the platform is available receive a $1,000 Bet Reset. This means new users can place a first cash wager on any market or game available and get 100% of their wager back, up to $1,000, in bonus bets if their wager loses. No opt-in is required to access this benefit.

New users do not need to wager the full $1,000. While a $1,000 first wager is required to receive the maximum bonus value, users can bet whatever amount they wish and still receive 100% of it back in bonus bets if the wager is unsuccessful. If that initial wager settles as a loss, the bonus bets will be applied to the user’s account within 72 hours. Instead of a single lump sum, the bonus will be issued in five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of the eligible wager. These bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt.

Sunday MLB Matchups

New York Yankees (-169) at Athletics (+145) | Total: O/U 10.5

| Total: O/U 10.5 Philadelphia Phillies (+180) at Los Angeles Dodgers (-213) | Total: O/U 8.5

| Total: O/U 8.5 Chicago Cubs (-120) at St. Louis Cardinals (+100) | Total: O/U 8.5

When looking at the statistics to find the best value, the Dodgers stand out as heavy home favorites for good reason. Los Angeles boasts a .261 team batting average and an elite 3.11 staff ERA, giving them a distinct analytical advantage over Philadelphia’s .225 average and 3.96 ERA.

Meanwhile, the Yankees (-169) offer solid value on the road against the Athletics. New York brings a stout 3.17 team ERA into the matchup, a noticeable edge over an Athletics pitching staff that has struggled to a 4.33 ERA this season.

How to Activate ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP

Activating this generous welcome offer is a quick and simple process. To claim your $1,000 Bet Reset ahead of the May 31 MLB slate, simply follow these straightforward steps:

Create and Register an Account: Click here to begin the registration process. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and physical address) to verify your identity and location. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, be sure to use the promo code WTOP. Place Your First Wager: After completing the steps above, you will then simply place your first real cash wager, up to $1,000, on any market at theScore Bet.

Whether you are looking to back the New York Yankees on the road, ride with the Los Angeles Dodgers at home, or predict the winner of the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals divisional clash, following these steps ensures your first bet is fully covered. If that initial wager happens to lose, you will receive your stake back in bonus bets, ready to be used on future MLB, NBA, or NHL matchups.