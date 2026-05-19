ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus for Cavs-Knicks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As we get deeper into the NBA playoffs, there’s nothing better than finding a solid edge to chase a nice pay day. If you’ve been on the hunt for an ESPN BET promo code, it’s important to know that the sportsbook has officially rebranded to theScore Bet. Register here to claim the latest welcome offer.

The name might be different, but the value is better than ever. By using the theScore Bet promo code, new customers can make a hefty wager on the Eastern Conference Finals..

I always look for a safety net when handicapping intense postseason basketball, and this offer gives us exactly that. Whether we are backing the New York Knicks or the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at Madison Square Garden, or looking ahead to other matchups this week, this promo lets you wager up to $1,000 on your first bet.

If it loses, you receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets. We’re in this together, so let’s break down how to use this safety net to step up our strategy for the next slate of NBA games.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $100 First-Bet Reset

ESPN BET Promo Code (theScore Bet Promo Code) WTOP New User Offer (All States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 19, 2026

For those of us looking to move beyond basic win/loss bets and maybe build a sophisticated Same Game Parlay, this welcome offer gives us incredible flexibility. Available exclusively to new theScore Bet customers in all legal participating states, you can place a first cash wager on any available market. If your bet doesn’t hit, the sportsbook refunds 100% of your stake (up to $1,000) in bonus bets.

The best part? You don’t have to risk the full $1,000 to take advantage of it. Bet whatever amount you are comfortable with—whether that is $50 or $500—and the reset still applies if the wager falls short. There is no opt-in required.

If our initial bet does settle as a loss, we don’t just get one lump sum that we have to risk all at once. Instead, the refund comes back as five separate tokens, each worth 20% of your eligible losing wager. These hit your account within 72 hours of your first bet settling, giving us five fresh bullets to fire over the next 7 days before they expire.

Betting Odds for Game 1

Before I lock in my wagers, I always check the morning line to see how the bookmakers are handicapping the matchup. Here are the current lines for this Eastern Conference clash:

Moneyline: New York Knicks -278 | Cleveland Cavaliers -119

New York Knicks -278 | Cleveland Cavaliers -119 Total (Over/Under): 216.5 (Over -110 | Under -110)

216.5 (Over -110 | Under -110) Point Spread:** Knicks +7.5 | Cavaliers +7.5

If you are looking to place a straight moneyline bet, understanding your potential payout is crucial. A $100 wager on the favored Knicks at -278 odds would yield roughly $35.97 in profit if they protect their home court. Conversely, if you want a bigger payout and think the Cavs can pull off the upset, a $100 wager at -119 odds nets about $84.03.

While picking an outright winner is fun, the player props market is where we can really key in on specific matchups and find real value. I’m placing my bets based on a couple of statistical disparities from the postseason.

Player (Team) Prop Market Line Over Odds Under Odds Jalen Brunson (NYK) Total Points 27.5 -112 -117 Donovan Mitchell (CLE) Total Points 26.5 -111 -119 Karl-Anthony Towns (NYK) Total Rebounds 11.5 -136 +102 James Harden (CLE) Total Assists 6.5 -122 -109 Evan Mobley (CLE) Total Points 14.5 -115 -114 Josh Hart (NYK) Total Rebounds 8.5 -107 -124

First, Evan Mobley’s consensus point total is sitting at 14.5. The Cavs’ big man has comfortably exceeded this number on average, posting 17.0 points per game while shooting a highly efficient 55.1% across 35.3 minutes of action. Backing the Over on his points at -115 odds is a strong, mathematically sound play.

On the other side of the court, we’ve got Karl-Anthony Towns with a lofty rebounding line of 11.5. He’s been reliable, but Towns is currently averaging 10.0 rebounds per game through his first 10 playoff appearances. With Cleveland rolling out capable rebounders like Mobley (8.0 RPG) and Jarrett Allen (7.3 RPG), fading Towns to grab 12 or more boards is a beautiful move. The Under is offering plus-money at +102 odds, making it an incredibly appealing value play—and a perfect leg to include if you’re building a more exotic parlay.

How to Apply the ESPN BET Promo Code

Claiming your $1,000 Bet Reset is an incredibly straightforward process. To ensure we successfully secure this welcome offer ahead of tip-off, just follow these simple steps:

Create an Account: Begin the registration process here. You will need to provide standard personal information—such as your full name, date of birth, physical address, and email—to securely verify your identity. Apply the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the ESPN BET promo code WTOP. This step is absolutely essential to lock in your eligibility for the new user offer. Place Your First Bet: Following your download, account registration, and the successful entry of promo code WTOP, you are ready for action. Simply fund your account and place your first real cash wager of at least $10—and up to $1,000—on any available market at theScore Bet.

Whether we decide to wager on a straight moneyline, the point spread, or string together some player props, your qualifying first bet automatically triggers the promotion. If our prediction is correct, we collect our cash winnings and celebrate a great night. If that first cash wager falls short, theScore Bet will refund our stake 100% in bonus bets, keeping us right in the game for the rest of the postseason.

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