ESPN BET Promo Code Gets $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus for Cavs-Pistons

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Signing up with the ESPN BET promo code WTOP gives you a lucrative offer to use within theScore Bet app in time for games like Cavaliers vs. Pistons. Wager up to $1,000 on any market knowing you will get your stake refunded if your bet loses. Click here to register.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 theScore Bet Offer

Before the Cavaliers and Pistons take the court, review the structural details of this welcome offer below:

ESPN BET Promo Code (with theScore Bet WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer (All States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Offer Confirmed May 13th, 2026

Offer Overview

Available exclusively to new theScore Bet customers, this $1,000 Bet Reset provides an optimal risk-mitigation strategy for your first cash wager on any available market or game. No opt-in is required to activate the promotion. Simply place your first qualifying bet, and if it results in a loss, the sportsbook will refund 100% of your initial stake up to a maximum of $1,000 in bonus bets. You do not need to risk the full $1,000 to extract value; bettors can scale their entry point to whatever amount aligns with their bankroll management strategy (less than $1,000) and still receive exactly a 100% return in bonus bets if unsuccessful.

If that first wager does lose, your refund is automatically credited within 72 hours of the wager’s settlement. Strategically, the refund is dispersed as five distinct bonus bets, each valued at exactly 20% of your eligible initial wager. This distribution allows bettors to diversify their portfolio across multiple future games rather than risking a single lump sum. Just be prepared to lock in your subsequent picks quickly, as all bonus bets must be utilized within seven days of receipt before they expire.

ESPN BET Promo WTOP With theScore Bet App

Bettors looking to deploy their $1,000 Bet Reset on tonight’s matchup have multiple viable entry points. Here are the current game lines:

Moneyline: Detroit Pistons -170 | Cleveland Cavaliers +145

Detroit Pistons -170 | Cleveland Cavaliers +145 Point Spread: Detroit Pistons -3.5 (-115) | Cleveland Cavaliers +3.5 (-105)

Detroit Pistons -3.5 (-115) | Cleveland Cavaliers +3.5 (-105) Total Points: Over 211.5 (-110) | Under 212.5 (-110)

When isolating the underlying metrics from their postseason performances, a fascinating clash of styles emerges. Cleveland holds a clear offensive edge, generating 109.9 points per game on a 111.1 offensive rating and an efficient 46.9% team field goal percentage this postseason. However, Detroit’s status as the favorite is mathematically supported by a superior +4.3 net rating (compared to Cleveland’s +1.8). The Pistons consistently control the glass, posting a 53.1% total rebounding percentage against Cleveland’s 50.7%. Furthermore, Detroit spaces the floor more effectively (35.8% from three-point range vs. 33.7%) and dictates tempo, creating 14 fast break points per game compared to Cleveland’s 6.4.

Diversify Your Action With Today’s MLB Slate

If you prefer to deploy your promotional funds across the diamond, today’s Major League Baseball schedule provides several high-leverage opportunities. Utilizing advanced metrics like xwOBA, barrel rate, or pitcher strikeout percentages can help identify distinct advantages across these matchups:

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Boston Red Sox

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves

San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers

These MLB games offer alternative, data-rich environments to utilize your initial wager.

Activate ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP With theScore Bet App

Securing your $1,000 Bet Reset before tonight’s action is a highly streamlined process. Follow these exact steps to ensure your account is properly registered and your bonus eligibility is locked in:

Register an Account: Click here and complete the registration process. You will need to input standard identity verification data, including your full legal name, physical address, email address, and date of birth. Enter the Promo Code: To explicitly trigger your $1,000 Bet Reset eligibility, you must input the ESPN BET promo code WTOP during the sign-up phase. Place Your First Wager: After verifying your account and applying the promo code WTOP, execute a qualifying deposit. From there, simply place your first real cash wager of at least $10 (up to the maximum of $1,000) on any available sports market.

Whether you decide to back Detroit’s net rating advantage on their home court, take the points with Cleveland, or invest in a Cade Cunningham player prop, your first wager up to $1,000 is fully protected by this introductory offer. If the bet settles as a loss, the sportsbook will refund 100% of your stake in the form of bonus bets, equipping you with the necessary capital to maintain your edge moving forward.