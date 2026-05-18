Reims lands the 2028 Tour de France start as the Grand Depart returns to France

PARIS (AP) — The 2028 Tour de France will start from the Champagne city of Reims, with the so-called Grand…

PARIS (AP) — The 2028 Tour de France will start from the Champagne city of Reims, with the so-called Grand Depart returning to France after two years abroad, organizers said on Monday

This year’s Tour is kicking off in July from Barcelona, Spain, and in 2027 it will start from Britain.

The three-week men’s race will start from Reims on June 24, 2028, with the event running earlier in the summer to accommodate the summer Olympics schedule.

There will be four days of racing in eastern France, with Charleville-Mézières, Épernay, Metz, Thionville and Verdun among other stage cities. The full route will be unveiled at a later date.

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