All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 30 15 .667 — New York 28 19 .596…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 30 15 .667 — New York 28 19 .596 3 Toronto 21 25 .457 9½ Baltimore 21 26 .447 10 Boston 19 27 .413 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 26 22 .542 — Chicago 24 22 .522 1 Minnesota 21 26 .447 4½ Detroit 20 27 .426 5½ Kansas City 20 27 .426 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 23 23 .500 — Texas 22 24 .478 1 Seattle 22 26 .458 2 Houston 19 29 .396 5 Los Angeles 16 31 .340 7½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 32 15 .681 — Philadelphia 24 23 .511 8 Washington 23 24 .489 9 Miami 21 26 .447 11 New York 20 26 .435 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 29 18 .617 — Milwaukee 26 18 .591 1½ St. Louis 27 19 .587 1½ Cincinnati 24 23 .511 5 Pittsburgh 24 23 .511 5

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 29 18 .617 — San Diego 28 18 .609 ½ Arizona 22 23 .489 6 San Francisco 20 27 .426 9 Colorado 18 29 .383 11

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Miami 3

Atlanta 8, Boston 1

Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 3

Toronto 4, Detroit 1

Texas 8, Houston 0

Baltimore 7, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 7, N.Y. Yankees 6, 10 innings

Kansas City 2, St. Louis 0

Minnesota 5, Milwaukee 4

Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 10, L.A. Angels 1

San Francisco 10, Athletics 1

San Diego 8, Seattle 3

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Athletics at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore (Bradish 2-5) at Tampa Bay (Jax 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Messick 5-1) at Detroit (Montero 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Cease 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 5-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Suarez 2-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 3-2), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Burrows 2-5) at Minnesota (Matthews 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Rocker 1-4) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

Athletics (Lopez 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-4), 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kay 3-1) at Seattle (Miller 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Athletics at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Miami 3

Atlanta 8, Boston 1

Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 0

Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 3

Baltimore 7, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 7, N.Y. Yankees 6, 10 innings

Kansas City 2, St. Louis 0

Minnesota 5, Milwaukee 4

Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings

Arizona 8, Colorado 6

L.A. Dodgers 10, L.A. Angels 1

San Francisco 10, Athletics 1

San Diego 8, Seattle 3

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Sale 6-3) at Miami (Garrett 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Burns 5-1) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (McLean 2-2) at Washington (Griffin 4-2), 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Harrison 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Brown 1-1), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 4-2) at St. Louis (Liberatore 2-2), 7:45 p.m.

Texas (Rocker 1-4) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at San Diego (Canning 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 5-4) at Arizona (Nelson 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

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