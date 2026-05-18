All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|30
|15
|.667
|—
|New York
|28
|19
|.596
|3
|Toronto
|21
|25
|.457
|9½
|Baltimore
|21
|26
|.447
|10
|Boston
|19
|27
|.413
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|26
|22
|.542
|—
|Chicago
|24
|22
|.522
|1
|Minnesota
|21
|26
|.447
|4½
|Detroit
|20
|27
|.426
|5½
|Kansas City
|20
|27
|.426
|5½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|23
|23
|.500
|—
|Texas
|22
|24
|.478
|1
|Seattle
|22
|26
|.458
|2
|Houston
|19
|29
|.396
|5
|Los Angeles
|16
|31
|.340
|7½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|32
|15
|.681
|—
|Philadelphia
|24
|23
|.511
|8
|Washington
|23
|24
|.489
|9
|Miami
|21
|26
|.447
|11
|New York
|20
|26
|.435
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|29
|18
|.617
|—
|Milwaukee
|26
|18
|.591
|1½
|St. Louis
|27
|19
|.587
|1½
|Cincinnati
|24
|23
|.511
|5
|Pittsburgh
|24
|23
|.511
|5
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|29
|18
|.617
|—
|San Diego
|28
|18
|.609
|½
|Arizona
|22
|23
|.489
|6
|San Francisco
|20
|27
|.426
|9
|Colorado
|18
|29
|.383
|11
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Miami 3
Atlanta 8, Boston 1
Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 3
Toronto 4, Detroit 1
Texas 8, Houston 0
Baltimore 7, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 7, N.Y. Yankees 6, 10 innings
Kansas City 2, St. Louis 0
Minnesota 5, Milwaukee 4
Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 10, L.A. Angels 1
San Francisco 10, Athletics 1
San Diego 8, Seattle 3
Monday’s Games
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Athletics at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore (Bradish 2-5) at Tampa Bay (Jax 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Messick 5-1) at Detroit (Montero 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Cease 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 5-1), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Suarez 2-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 3-2), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Burrows 2-5) at Minnesota (Matthews 1-0), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (Rocker 1-4) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.
Athletics (Lopez 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-4), 9:38 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kay 3-1) at Seattle (Miller 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Athletics at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Miami 3
Atlanta 8, Boston 1
Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 0
Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 3
Baltimore 7, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 7, N.Y. Yankees 6, 10 innings
Kansas City 2, St. Louis 0
Minnesota 5, Milwaukee 4
Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings
Arizona 8, Colorado 6
L.A. Dodgers 10, L.A. Angels 1
San Francisco 10, Athletics 1
San Diego 8, Seattle 3
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta (Sale 6-3) at Miami (Garrett 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Burns 5-1) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 3-3), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (McLean 2-2) at Washington (Griffin 4-2), 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Harrison 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Brown 1-1), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 4-2) at St. Louis (Liberatore 2-2), 7:45 p.m.
Texas (Rocker 1-4) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at San Diego (Canning 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Roupp 5-4) at Arizona (Nelson 1-3), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
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