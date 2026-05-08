Dutch forward Justin Kluivert returns from knee surgery for Bournemouth ahead of World Cup

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Netherlands forward Justin Kluivert’s return for Bournemouth after a four-month absence from knee surgery could boost…

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Netherlands forward Justin Kluivert’s return for Bournemouth after a four-month absence from knee surgery could boost his hopes of playing in the World Cup.

The 27-year-old Kluivert, who hasn’t played since early January, is expected to be in Bournemouth’s squad for its Premier League game at Fulham, manager Andoni Iraola said Friday.

The Cherries enter the weekend in sixth place — currently the Europa League spot — with three games left in the season.

Kluivert injured his left knee in Bournemouth’s 3-2 loss to Arsenal on Jan. 3 and had surgery a few days later. He had scored two goals this season. He’s been training with the team for the past two weeks.

Kluivert, the son of Dutch great Patrick Kluivert, returned to the national team under coach Ronald Koeman in November 2024 after a six-year absence.

The Dutch open their World Cup campaign against Japan on June 14 in Group F. They also face Sweden and Tunisia.

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