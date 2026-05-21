DraftKings Promo Code: Get $100 Instant Sign Up Bonus for Cavaliers-Knicks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to capitalize on the NBA postseason can use the latest DraftKings promo code to unlock a guaranteed welcome offer. As the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks clash in a critical Eastern Conference Finals matchup, new customers can simply sign up and place a $5 qualifying wager to instantly receive $100 in bonus bets.

This guaranteed payout is awarded regardless of your wager’s final outcome, giving you a clear, low-risk way to build your bankroll ahead of the next NBA game.

DraftKings Promo Code for the NBA

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets

New DraftKings customers can secure this welcome offer right in time for the highly anticipated series between Cleveland and New York. By registering a new account and placing a $5 qualifying wager on odds of -500 or longer, you will lock in $100 in bonus bets to use on the current NBA slate. The core advantage of this promotion is its guaranteed nature: your account is credited whether your initial bet wins or loses.

Upon confirming your qualifying bet, DraftKings instantly issues the $100 reward as four separate $25 bonus bets. This structure allows you to spread your wagers across different playoff games or explore alternative betting markets like same game parlays. Keep in mind that these bonus bets automatically expire seven days after issuance, so you will need to deploy them promptly.

Use the DraftKings NBA Promo Code on the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks

The Cleveland Cavaliers will travel to face the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. Tip-off is scheduled for May 21, 2026, at 8:00 PM EDT, with national television coverage provided by ESPN. This Round 3 postseason matchup serves as the Eastern Conference Finals. With one game of this best-of-seven series already in the books, both teams are battling for a coveted spot in the NBA Finals.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Cleveland Cavaliers New York Knicks Spread +5.5 (-118) -5.5 (-102) Moneyline +170 -205 Total Points Over 215.5 (-108) Under 215.5 (-112)

Odds as of May 21, 2026 at 9:22 PM UTC from DraftKings.

Heading into this matchup, betting trends point to compelling action on the point total. The over has hit in three of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ last four games when playing as an underdog, while the over has also hit in five of the New York Knicks’ last seven contests.

In the series opener, New York dictated the offensive pace, scoring 115 points on 48% shooting from the field while grabbing 47 rebounds. The Knicks have been a statistical powerhouse throughout this postseason run, generating an 18.6 Net Rate and rebounding 55.9% of all available misses. Conversely, the Cleveland Cavaliers managed 104 points on 40% shooting in game one. To overcome the Knicks’ home-court advantage, Cleveland will need to drastically improve upon a 1.9 postseason Net Rate, a 50.5% Total Rebound Percentage, and a lackluster 32% mark from three-point range.

How to Activate the DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming your guaranteed bonus before tip-off at Madison Square Garden is a straightforward process. No manual DraftKings promo code is required to unlock this reward. Follow these practical steps to activate the offer: