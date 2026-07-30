Live Radio
Home » Sports » Monaco signs France U21…

Monaco signs France U21 striker Abline to join Balogun in forward line

The Associated Press

July 30, 2026, 4:49 AM

MONACO (AP) — Monaco signed Matthis Abline from Nantes on Thursday, forming a potential forward line with United States striker Folarin Balogun.

Monaco said the 23-year-old Abline signed a five-year contract without disclosing the transfer fee. It was reportedly 25 million euros ($28.6 million).

Abline, a former France Under-21 international, scored 15 goals over the past two seasons in Ligue 1 for Nantes which was relegated and will play in the second tier this season.

Monaco placed seventh in Ligue 1 last season and starts in the UEFA Conference League qualifying playoffs round on Aug. 20.

Balogun is preparing for his fourth season at Monaco after scoring three goals at the World Cup.

The U.S. was eliminated by Belgium in the round of 16 in a controversial game, after FIFA cleared Balogun from a red card ban to play following an intervention by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Balogun has since joined LeBron James in being represented by the Klutch Sports agency.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up