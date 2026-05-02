DraftKings Kentucky Derby Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for New Users This Weekend

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It is never too early to look for value in the betting markets, but today, the biggest edge is staring us right in the face. New bettors can elevate their racing experience by claiming the latest DraftKings Kentucky Derby promo code.







on your state, you can utilize the DK Horse and Racing app to take advantage of a $100 bonus, plus entry into a massive $1 million King of the Track promotion. Today marks the running of the 152nd Kentucky Derby, and the consensus odds are buzzing with potential longshot opportunities. While it is an incredibly busy weekend of sports—featuring three separate NBA quarterfinal Game 7s starting with tonight’s Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics clash, alongside the continuation of the NHL Playoffs and MLB Playoffs—our analytical focus is squarely on the track.

DraftKings Promo Code for the Kentucky Derby

Before the horses line up at Churchill Downs on May 2, 2026, it goes without saying that you need to maximize your bankroll. You can claim this welcome offer without having to memorize a complicated string of letters or numbers. Review the breakdown below to see exactly what this high-value proposition entails.

Win $100 and Enter the $1 Million King of the Track Promo

For new DraftKings customers looking to get in on the Kentucky Derby action, this welcome offer provides an incredible, layered opportunity. We put a lot of stock in promotions that offer multiple avenues for value. First, you are looking at a $100 bonus to boost your betting power. But the real market inefficiency to exploit here is DraftKings’ $1 Million King of the Track promotion.

To get your piece of the prize pool, you must explicitly opt-in and place a $5 minimum single-horse “Win” wager on the Kentucky Derby (Race 12 at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 2, 2026). If your selected horse wins the race, you don’t just secure your standard ticket payout—you also earn a share of the $1 million prize pool.

It does stand to reason that you should choose your horse carefully, as this promotion only applies to your first eligible wager after opting in, and is limited to one per customer. If your horse hits, the bonus is paid out via a “Click to Claim” feature and will be available in your account within 48 to 72 hours. We’ve seen time and time again that picking a winner in a crowded field is tough, but getting a slice of a million-dollar pie provides immense situational value.

How to Activate Your DraftKings Kentucky Derby Promo Offer

As the sports world splits its attention between high-stakes NBA Game 7s and the historic track at Churchill Downs, claiming this sportsbook bonus is an incredibly straightforward process. Most importantly, no promo code is necessary to be entered manually to qualify for the funds.

To activate the offer ahead of post time, simply follow these basic steps:

Register a New Account: Begin by signing up for a new DraftKings or DK Horse profile (depending on your state’s specific platform availability). You will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information—such as your name, date of birth, and email address—to verify your identity.

Begin by signing up for a new DraftKings or DK Horse profile (depending on your state’s specific platform availability). You will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information—such as your name, date of birth, and email address—to verify your identity. Deposit Funds: Once your account is verified and active, you must deposit at least $5 into your wallet using one of the approved, secure methods.

Once your account is verified and active, you must deposit at least $5 into your wallet using one of the approved, secure methods. Opt-In and Place Your Qualifying Bet: Navigate to the Kentucky Derby betting markets. First, opt-in to the King of the Track promotion. Then, place a single-horse “Win” wager of at least $5 on Race 12 at Churchill Downs.

Navigate to the Kentucky Derby betting markets. First, opt-in to the King of the Track promotion. Then, place a single-horse “Win” wager of at least $5 on Race 12 at Churchill Downs. Claim Your Bonus: If your chosen horse wins the Derby, DraftKings will credit your account with your winnings, the $100 bonus, and your rightful share of the $1 Million prize pool to claim within 48-72 hours.

By following these simple activation steps, you can instantly boost your betting power and hunt for value across a legendary weekend of sports.