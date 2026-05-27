Dodgers play the Rockies after Pages’ 4-hit game

Colorado Rockies (20-36, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (35-20, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Colorado Rockies (20-36, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (35-20, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Tomoyuki Sugano (4-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (4-2, 0.73 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -422, Rockies +324; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Colorado Rockies after Andy Pages had four hits on Tuesday in a 15-6 win over the Rockies.

Los Angeles is 17-10 in home games and 35-20 overall. Dodgers pitchers have a collective 3.15 ERA, which ranks second in the NL.

Colorado has a 20-36 record overall and a 10-21 record in road games. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .244, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pages has 12 doubles and 12 home runs for the Dodgers. Ohtani is 14 for 35 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Troy Johnston has 14 doubles, two home runs and 23 RBIs while hitting .321 for the Rockies. Willi Castro is 12 for 31 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .261 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 45 runs

Rockies: 2-8, .224 batting average, 6.76 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Kike Hernandez: day-to-day (oblique), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Muncy: day-to-day (wrist), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (chest), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (back), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jack Dreyer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (foot), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (ankle), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: T.J. Rumfield: day-to-day (hand), Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (elbow), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (ankle), Brenton Doyle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Chase Dollander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (tricep), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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