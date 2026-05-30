Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for PSG-Arsenal Champions League Final

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New Kalshi customers can take advantage of a special welcome offer with Kalshi Promo Code WTOP here ahead of today’s premier sports action, highlighted by the NBA matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as the highly anticipated soccer Champions League Final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.

By utilizing our exclusive Kalshi promo code, new users will receive a $10 sign-up bonus that is unlocked after making $10 in trades on the platform. Whether you are focused on forecasting the hardwood action at Paycom Center, predicting other NBA games during this round of playoffs, or looking ahead to the pitch where Arsenal’s stout defense meets PSG’s dynamic attack for the ultimate European crown, this bonus can be used to put extra stakes on the line.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Overview

Here are the key details of the Kalshi welcome offer:

Exclusive Promo Code: WTOP

WTOP Sign-Up Bonus: $10 reward

$10 reward Trade Requirement: Unlock the bonus by making a cumulative $10 in trades

Unlock the bonus by making a cumulative $10 in trades Minimum Deposit: Make a first-time deposit of at least $1

Make a first-time deposit of at least $1 Eligibility: Available strictly to new Kalshi customers

Available strictly to new Kalshi customers Requirements: Must be 18 years or older and present in the US

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US

Eligible new Kalshi customers looking to predict the outcome of the postseason clash between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder—or the monumental clash between PSG and Arsenal as they both hunt for an elusive Champions League trophy—can grab a $10 sign-up bonus. To claim this offer, new users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. The $10 bonus will be automatically unlocked after the user has made $10 in trades on their prediction markets. Kalshi is fully regulated and available in all 50 states, and you must be at least 18 years old to play.

Use Kalshi NBA Promo Today on San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Team Moneyline Probability Oklahoma City Thunder -158 58.8% San Antonio Spurs +133 41.2%

Odds provided by consensus markets and are accurate as of May 29, 2026.

Trading $10 on the heavily favored Oklahoma City Thunder moneyline at -158 would yield a profit of $6.33 if they protect their home court. On the other hand, if you prefer the value of an underdog, placing that same $10 on the San Antonio Spurs at +133 odds would return a $13.30 profit in the event of an upset victory.

When deciding which team is the better bet, recent 2025 postseason statistics highlight an intriguing edge for the away team. Despite being the underdog, the Spurs currently outperform the Thunder in crucial metrics. San Antonio boasts a superior Net Rate of 11.6 compared to Oklahoma City’s 8.6. Furthermore, the Spurs have been more dominant on the glass, securing 52.8% of available rebounds compared to the Thunder’s 49.7% Total Rebound Percentage. For bettors eyeing the moneyline, San Antonio’s underlying statistical advantages make them a compelling choice to pull off the road victory.

How to Activate Your Kalshi Promo Code

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the Thunder vs. Spurs game or the Champions League Final is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate your offer:

Download the App: Navigate to the App Store or Google Play Store and download the Kalshi app to your mobile device. Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address). As part of the regulatory requirements, you will also need to provide proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to use promo code WTOP to attach the welcome offer to your new profile. Make a Deposit: Link an approved payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your Kalshi account. Start Trading: To activate the offer, you must make $10 worth of trades on the platform. You do not have to make any single trade worth $10; rather, a cumulative sum of $10 in trades before the $10 sign-up bonus will be available.

Once your total trading volume reaches $10, your $10 sign-up bonus will automatically activate and become available in your account.