Devauxs on the go: Cherie’s family drives together to see her make Kentucky Derby history

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Nearly a dozen members of Cherie DeVaux’s family piled into a big white van, driving all…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Nearly a dozen members of Cherie DeVaux’s family piled into a big white van, driving all the way from New York to Louisville to watch Golden Tempo run in the Kentucky Derby. Stories were told, shenanigans ensued and only one topic was off limits during the 14-hour drive.

“No one was allowed to say we’re going to win because I’m superstitious,” sister Adrianne DeVaux said. “No one’s allowed to say that. Since I was a little kid watching races, we’re not allowed to say we’re going to win.”

No jinxes were created on their journey, which turned out to be worth it and then some. They watched Golden Tempo charge down the stretch at Churchill Downs to victory, making DeVaux the first woman to train a Kentucky Derby winner.

“They’re probably not going to sleep,” Cherie said at the celebratory postrace news conference, knowing her family has another long ride to tackle Sunday. “I don’t know if there’s enough Red Bull or energy drinks in the world for them, but they’re probably riding high.”

They weren’t exactly riding in silence on the way, though one of Cherie’s siblings lost her voice before starting and dad Butch, Adrianne said, was beaten down into keeping his mouth shut. He obliged.

“I was told get in there, be quiet and you can open your mouth when you get down there,” Butch said. “It was a long, long ride.”

Adrianne, herself also a trainer based at Belmont Park in New York, documented the drive on social media using the hashtag #devauxsonthegeaux. Picking up passengers in New Paltz, the whole crew got on the road just after 2 p.m. Thursday.

“How many did we have, Nine? Ten? I don’t know,” Adrianne said. “We lost count.”

Brother Kenneth chimed in, “We didn’t lose any people.”

It got off to an eventful start. Less than two hours in, Adrianne tweeted, “One jolly rancher thrown from the back to the front windshield and two Aleve taken already.”

The DeVauxs stopped at Wawa for snacks, Burger King for dinner and made it to town just before 4 a.m. Friday. After the thrilling race, Adrian tweeted, “Hey we won the Kentucky Derby!” — with the hashtag, of course.

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