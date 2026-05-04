Detroit hosts Cleveland to start second round

Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (60-22, first in the Eastern Conference) Detroit; Tuesday, 7…

Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (60-22, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Pistons -3; over/under is 213.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Pistons host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Pistons host the Cleveland Cavaliers to begin the Eastern Conference second round. Detroit and Cleveland tied the regular season series 2-2. The Cavaliers won the last regular season matchup 113-109 on Wednesday, March 4 led by 22 points from Jaylon Tyson, while Jalen Duren scored 24 points for the Pistons.

The Pistons are 12-4 against opponents in the Central Division. Detroit is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 57.9 points in the paint led by Duren averaging 14.6.

The Cavaliers are 11-5 against Central Division teams. Cleveland is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 32.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Evan Mobley averaging 6.6.

The Pistons make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (46.4%). The Cavaliers score 9.9 more points per game (119.5) than the Pistons allow (109.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Cunningham is averaging 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 9.9 assists for the Pistons. Tobias Harris is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 27.9 points, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. James Harden is averaging 18.5 points, 5.2 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 7-3, averaging 110.5 points, 47.2 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 9.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.6 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 113.7 points, 45.3 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Kevin Huerter: day to day (adductor).

Cavaliers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.