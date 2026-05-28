Davis Martin wins 6th straight decision and White Sox cruise to a 6-2 win over Twins

CHICAGO (AP) — Davis Martin allowed one run on two hits over six innings to win his sixth straight decision…

CHICAGO (AP) — Davis Martin allowed one run on two hits over six innings to win his sixth straight decision as the Chicago White Sox cruised to a 6-2 win over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

Tristan Peters had three hits for the White Sox, who took three of four from the Twins and have won 12 of their past 18 games.

Martin (8-1) struck out five and walked two to become the first White Sox pitcher to win eight of his first 11 starts since Lucas Giolito in 2019 and the first to win six straight decisions since Lance Lynn in 2021.

The White Sox scored their first five runs with two outs, getting on the board in the bottom of the first when Miguel Vargas scored on Colson Montgomery’s two-out single.

Peters drove in another two-out run with a bases-loaded infield single in the third before Randal Grichuk cleared the bases with a double down the right-field line to chase Twins starter Simeon Woods Richardson (0-7).

Munetaka Murakami made it 6-0 in the fourth with a bloop double to left that just eluded Twins shortstop Tristan Gray.

Gray atoned with an RBI double in the fifth to break up Martin’s shutout bid. Victor Caratini scored Josh Bell with a sacrifice fly off Jordan Leasure in the seventh.

Woods Richardson, pressed into an unexpected return to the rotation when scheduled starter Kendry Rojas was a late scratch with posterior elbow soreness, allowed five runs on five hits in 2 2/3 innings. Richardson made two relief appearances, including Monday at Chicago, after starting the season with six losses in nine starts and a 7.71 ERA.

Up next

Twins: RHP Taj Bradley (5-1, 2.77) starts Friday as Minnesota’s 10-game road trip concludes in Pittsburgh.

White Sox: Chicago begins a three-game home series against Detroit with RHP Erick Fedde (0-5, 5.47) on the mound. RHP Troy Melton (1-0, 1.59) is slotted for Detroit.

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