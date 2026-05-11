Dallas hosts Atlanta following Ogunbowale’s 22-point game

Atlanta Dream (1-0) at Dallas Wings (1-0) Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT LINE: Dream -2.5; over/under is 177.5 BOTTOM…

Atlanta Dream (1-0) at Dallas Wings (1-0)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Dream -2.5; over/under is 177.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings plays the Atlanta Dream after Arike Ogunbowale scored 22 points in the Dallas Wings’ 107-104 win against the Indiana Fever.

Dallas went 10-34 overall a season ago while going 6-16 at home. The Wings averaged 7.3 steals, 4.0 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.

Atlanta finished 14-8 on the road and 30-14 overall a season ago. The Dream averaged 84.4 points per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Wings: Awak Kuier: out (not injury related).

Dream: Brionna Jones: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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