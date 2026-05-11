Live Radio
Home » Sports » Dallas hosts Atlanta following…

Dallas hosts Atlanta following Ogunbowale’s 22-point game

The Associated Press

May 11, 2026, 2:12 AM

Atlanta Dream (1-0) at Dallas Wings (1-0)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Dream -2.5; over/under is 177.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings plays the Atlanta Dream after Arike Ogunbowale scored 22 points in the Dallas Wings’ 107-104 win against the Indiana Fever.

Dallas went 10-34 overall a season ago while going 6-16 at home. The Wings averaged 7.3 steals, 4.0 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.

Atlanta finished 14-8 on the road and 30-14 overall a season ago. The Dream averaged 84.4 points per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Wings: Awak Kuier: out (not injury related).

Dream: Brionna Jones: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up