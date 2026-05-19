Cup Series heads to Charlotte for NASCAR’s longest race and Alex Palou seeks repeat Indy 500 win

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Coca-Cola 600 Site: Concord, North Carolina. Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway. Race distance: 400 laps,…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Coca-Cola 600

Site: Concord, North Carolina.

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 400 laps, 600 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 1:30 p.m., qualifying, 2:40 p.m.; Sunday, race, 6 p.m. (PRIME VIDEO).

Last year: Starting 40th in a backup car, Ross Chastain charged through the field and passed William Byron with six laps remaining to capture a dramatic back-to-front win at Charlotte.

Last race: Denny Hamlin secured the $1 million prize and earned his 61st Cup Series win and second All-Star Race victory in a dominant performance at Dover.

Next race: May 31, Lebanon, Tennessee.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES

Charbroil 300

Site: Concord, North Carolina.

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 300 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 11 a.m., qualifying, 12:05 p.m., race, 5 p.m. (CW).

Last year: William Byron rebounded from a costly mid-race pit road penalty that sent him to the back of the field to earn his fifth victory of the season.

Last race: Using the outside groove against the wall, Corey Day chased down Justin Allgaier and completed a late pass with four laps to go to earn his second career victory.

Next race: May 30, Lebanon, Tennessee.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

North Carolina Education Lottery 200

Site: Concord, North Carolina.

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 134 laps, 201 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:30 p.m., qualifying, 4:35 p.m., race, 7:30 p.m. (FS1).

Last year: Corey Heim paced 98 of 134 laps in a dominant drive for Tricon Garage, pulling away from Ross Chastain for a 6.229-second victory.

Last race: Kyle Busch dominated at Dover while leading 147 of 200 laps and conserving fuel late to hold off Ty Majeski for his 69th career Truck Series victory and fifth at Dover.

Next race: May 29, Lebanon, Tennessee.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA 1

Lenovo Grand Prix du Canada 2026

Site: Montreal.

Track: Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Race distance: 70 laps, 189.6 miles.

Schedule: Friday, 12:30 p.m., practice, sprint qualifying, 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, sprint race, noon, qualifying, 4 p.m.; Sunday, race, 4 p.m. (APPLE TV).

Last year: George Russell captured the rain-interrupted Canadian Grand Prix from the pole after holding off the field through a late safety-car finish.

Last race: Pole-sitter Kimi Antonelli recovered from an early lead loss to Charles Leclerc, used a well-timed lap-27 pit stop to jump Lando Norris, and pulled away to win by 3.264 seconds at Miami.

Next race: June 7, Monaco.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Indianapolis 500

Site: Indianapolis.

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 500 miles.

Schedule: Friday, 11 a.m., carb day final practice, 2:30 p.m., pit stop competition; Sunday, 10 a.m., pre-race, 12:30 p.m., race (FOX).

Last year: Alex Palou earned his first Indianapolis 500 victory with a late move past Marcus Ericsson before a crash in the closing moments brought out a caution that sealed the win.

Last race: Christian Lundgaard ended a 47-race winless streak after passing David Malukas with 18 laps remaining to earn his second career victory and first with Arrow McLaren.

Next race: May 31, Detroit.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next race: May 31, Mechanicsville, Maryland.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

WORLD OF OUTLAWS HY-VEE PERKS 40

WORLD OF OUTLAWS STARS AND STRIPES SALUTE

WORLD OF OUTLAWS STARS AND STRIPES SALUTE

Next race: May 28 – 31.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

_____

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.