Cubs right-hander Edward Cabrera departs vs. Brewers with blister on his middle finger

CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs right-hander Edward Cabrera left Wednesday night’s game against Milwaukee because of a blister on his right…

CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs right-hander Edward Cabrera left Wednesday night’s game against Milwaukee because of a blister on his right middle finger.

Cabrera walked off the mound with a trainer after throwing one pitch in the fourth inning, a 92.5 mph fastball to Joey Ortiz.

The Cubs have been hit hard by injuries this year, especially in their rotation. Matthew Boyd is working his way back after he had surgery on his left knee. Cade Horton is out for the season because of elbow surgery, and Justin Steele has an uncertain timeline after he had a setback in his recovery from an elbow injury.

Cabrera was charged with four runs, one earned, and four hits. He struck out two and walked two.

Cabrera was acquired in a January trade with Miami. He had repeated issues with blisters on his right middle finger during his time with the Marlins.

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