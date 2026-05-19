Cubs reinstate left-handed reliever Caleb Thielbar, designate Ty Blach for assignment

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs reinstated left-handed reliever Caleb Thielbar from the 15-day injured list before Tuesday’s game against…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs reinstated left-handed reliever Caleb Thielbar from the 15-day injured list before Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving their depleted bullpen a boost.

In a corresponding move, the Cubs designated lefty Ty Blach for assignment.

The 39-year-old Thielbar has been sidelined since April 23 with a left hamstring strain. In 8 2/3 innings over 11 games this season, he’s 2-2 with a 3.12 ERA with two saves.

“I think any time we get one of our core guys back, that’s a good day,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. “We feel like he’s in a good spot and ready to go.”

In his 10th major league season, Thielbar is 28-18 with a 3.26 ERA over 425 games. He’s in his second season with Chicago after eight with Minnesota.

The Cubs had called up the 35-year-old Blach from Triple-A Iowa before their 9-8 loss to the White Sox on Sunday. The journeyman pitched three scoreless innings on Monday in a 9-3 loss to Milwaukee for his only work in the majors this season.

The Cubs’ bullpen and rotation have been hit hard by injuries this season. Opening day starter Matthew Boyd remains sidelined after left meniscus surgery. Right-handed starter Cade Horton is out for the season because of elbow surgery, and Justin Steele has an uncertain timeline after he had a setback in his recovery from an elbow injury.

The Cubs, a half-game ahead of Milwaukee in the NL Central entering Tuesday, have lost three straight and seven of nine following a 20-3 run that included two 10-game win streaks.

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