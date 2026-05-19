Austria beats Latvia for 3rd straight win at ice hockey worlds, Norway shuts out Italy

ZURICH (AP) — Benjamin Nissner scored a power-play goal in the third period to help Austria beat Latvia 3-1 at the ice hockey world championship on Tuesday.
Austria’s third straight win put it level on points with Switzerland and Finland atop Group A.
Tim Harnisch’s second-period goal gave Austria a 1-0 lead before Latvia captain Rudolfs Balcers tied it early in the third with his tournament-leading fourth goal.
After Nissner’s go-ahead goal, Vinzenz Rohrer added an empty-netter.
In Group B in Fribourg, Norway blanked Italy 4-0 for its second victory and second shutout.
Eskild Bakke Olsen, Noah Steen, Christian Kaasastul and Tinus Luc Koblar had a goal each while goaltender Henrik Haukeland stopped all 30 shots he faced.
Italy, a newcomer in the top division, remains without a point.
Britain plays Hungary in Zurich later Tuesday, and Slovakia meets Slovenia in Fribourg.
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