Cubs’ Nico Hoerner departs win over Diamondbacks because of neck tightness

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner is day to day after leaving Friday’s 6-5 victory over the…

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner is day to day after leaving Friday’s 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks because of neck tightness.

Hoerner’s neck started to bother him before the game. He hit a leadoff double in the first inning and scored on Michael Busch’s two-run single. But Matt Shaw batted for Hoerner in the second and remained in the game at second base.

“It locked up moving around pregame and then just wasn’t in a good place on the field,” Hoerner said. “So get some good treatment and see where I’m at tomorrow.”

Hoerner’s neck tightness was on his left side.

“He tried to go out there in the second and he couldn’t throw, just couldn’t move his neck at all,” manager Craig Counsell said. “It’s a muscle thing. We’ll see how he’s doing tomorrow. It may be a day or two, but I think it’ll be fine after that.”

The gametime temperature at Wrigley Field was 44 degrees, and the wind was blowing in.

Hoerner has been one of the majors’ best players so far this season. The two-time Gold Glove winner is batting .297 with four homers, 26 RBIs and seven steals in 32 games.

Hoerner, who turns 29 on May 13, agreed to a $141 million, six-year contract in March. He was selected by the Cubs in the first round of the 2018 amateur draft.

“Nico’s really fun to watch, and I think his game is improving,” Counsell said, “and that’s fun to watch.”

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