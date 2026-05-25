Michael Jordan pays tribute to Pep Guardiola in Man City manager’s final sendoff

Basketball great Michael Jordan paid tribute to Pep Guardiola as the departing Manchester City manager was given a final sendoff…

Basketball great Michael Jordan paid tribute to Pep Guardiola as the departing Manchester City manager was given a final sendoff during an open-top bus parade and after-party featuring an on-stage contract announcement by one of the club’s top players on Monday.

After the parade through the streets of Manchester, a sell-out crowd of 19,000 inside the Co-op Live arena — near City’s Etihad Stadium — witnessed a video message from Jordan to Guardiola on the big screen.

“Hey Pep, this is Michael Jordan,” the six-time NBA champion said. “I just want to congratulate you on an unbelievable career. Enjoy your retirement.

“Good luck on the links,” Jordan added, in a nod to Guardiola’s hobby of golf, “and keep them straight. Congratulations.”

Guardiola is leaving after a record-breaking decade in charge of City in which he won 17 major trophies.

Former City captain Vincent Kompany — the current Bayern Munich coach — and Noel Gallagher of Britpop band Oasis attended the event in person. It was arranged to celebrate the domestic cup double of the men’s team as well as the club’s Women’s Super League and FA Youth Cup triumphs.

In the part of the show dedicated to the women’s team, record scorer Khadija “Bunny” Shaw announced on stage she signed a new four-year contract with City, ending speculation linking her with Chelsea.

Shaw has already been with City for five years.

Also speaking on the stage was Erling Haaland, who said he was determined to make sure City’s success does not end with the departure of Guardiola and long-time stalwarts Bernardo Silva and John Stones.

“It has been an up-and-down season,” Haaland said, “but we are going to try to keep pushing and try to fight to win the biggest trophies we can.

“It has been a pleasure to play with Bernardo and John, and of course for Pep. It has been an amazing journey but we need to keep pushing and fighting even without them.”

Guardiola was invited to speak after all 20 trophies won during his tenure were carried onto the stage by players, coaches and figures connected to the club, including Gallagher.

Other former players in attendance were Fernandinho and Jack Grealish, a member of the 2023 treble-winning team who has spent the past year on loan at Everton.

“Thank you so much for coming here tonight to say bye,” Guardiola said. “I’ve felt the connection that this club (has) from the first minute.

“Thank you so much, I don’t have enough gratitude. I will have (that with me) for the rest of my life.”

Guardiola’s final game in charge was a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa on Sunday.

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