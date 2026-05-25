Blue Jays place Cease on 15-day injured list, activate outfielder Lukes

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have placed starting pitcher Dylan Cease on the 15-day injured list with a…

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have placed starting pitcher Dylan Cease on the 15-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider updated Cease’s status on Monday, hours before the Blue Jays started a three-game series with the Miami Marlins.

Cease left the Blue Jays’ 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday with two outs in the top of the fifth inning. Slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left in the bottom of the inning with a right elbow contusion after he was hit with a pitch.

Guerrero was not in the starting lineup for Monday’s game.

Cease has a 3-3 record with a 3.05 ERA so far in his first season with Toronto after signing a $210 million, seven-year contract.

Earlier Monday, Toronto reinstated outfielder Nathan Lukes from the 10-day injured list and made him available for the series opener against the Marlins.

Lukes had been out since April 24 with a left hamstring strain.

He recently played two games with the Single-A Dunedin Blue Jays, going 2 for 3 with one home run, three runs batted in and two walks.

Lukes is batting .250 with eight RBIs with Toronto this season.

Toronto optioned infielder/outfielder Davis Schneider to Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.

The Blue Jays entered Monday’s game in third place in the American League East with a 25-28 record.

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