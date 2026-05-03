Cubs activate closer Daniel Palencia from the 15-day injured list

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs closer Daniel Palencia was activated from the 15-day injured list on Sunday after being sidelined…

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs closer Daniel Palencia was activated from the 15-day injured list on Sunday after being sidelined by a left oblique strain.

Palencia pitched five scoreless innings over five appearances before he was placed on the IL on April 17. The right-hander made one rehab appearance, reaching 102 mph while recording two outs for Triple-A Iowa on Friday.

Chicago has been hit hard by injuries, especially in the bullpen, but it is 15-3 in its last 18 games after sweeping Arizona with an 8-4 victory. Phil Maton, another key reliever for the Cubs, was reinstated from the IL last week after being sidelined by right knee tendinitis.

“I think we are getting healthy,” manager Craig Counsell said. “We still got to perform, and we’ve performed really good the last two and a half weeks.”

Second baseman Nico Hoerner returned to the starting lineup after missing Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Arizona because of tightness on the left side of his neck. He had two hits at the plate and also made a terrific play in the field.

With one out in the sixth inning, Corbin Carroll broke for second on a Matthew Boyd pitch to Ildemaro Vargas. Hoerner went to cover the base, and Vargas popped it up toward the right side.

Hoerner then scrambled back the other way and made an over-the-shoulder catch before spinning and throwing to first for the double play.

“I was covering on the play,” said Hoerner, a two-time Gold Glove winner. “Didn’t do a crazy deke or anything, but enough where I feel like he didn’t know where the ball was. Fortunately I was able to go get it and find some outs.”

Hoerner has been a key performer for the NL Central leaders, batting .301 with four homers, 26 RBIs and seven steals in 33 games.

“Nico’s amazing on all sides of the baseball,” Boyd said. “He never takes a pitch off. That was an amazing play.”

Right-hander Yacksel Rios was designated for assignment to make room for Palencia on the roster. Left-hander Luis Peralta was claimed off waivers from St. Louis and optioned to Iowa.

Rios pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings last weekend in his only appearance with the Cubs.

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