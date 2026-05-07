Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 100th Saudi Pro League goal

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 100th Saudi Pro League goal on Thursday as Al-Nassr beat Al-Shabab…

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 100th Saudi Pro League goal on Thursday as Al-Nassr beat Al-Shabab 4-2 to move five points clear at the top of the table.

The 41-year-old forward converted a Sadio Mané cross at the near post with 15 minutes remaining to record the 971st goal of his career. It was also his 26th league goal of the season.

“Ronaldo is always dangerous going forward and we saw that again today,” Al-Nassr coach Jorge Jesus said.

João Félix, signed from Chelsea in July, scored three goals for the league leaders.

The win took Al-Nassr to 82 points from 32 games, five ahead of Al-Hilal, which has three matches, one more than Nassr, left to play. Al-Hilal meets Al-Kholood on Friday and faces Nassr on Tuesday in what could be a title decider against its Riyadh rival.

“Now we have a derby match against our rival, which is a difficult encounter,” Jesus said. “We are fully aware of its importance, and we are dealing with it with complete focus as we know that small details could decide the result.”

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has yet to secure a major trophy in Saudi Arabia since signing with Al-Nassr in December 2022.

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