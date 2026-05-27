Courtney Williams scores 25, Natasha Howard adds 22 and the Lynx beat the Dream 96-81

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Courtney Williams had 25 points and seven assists, Natasha Howard added 22 points and eight rebounds, and…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Courtney Williams had 25 points and seven assists, Natasha Howard added 22 points and eight rebounds, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Atlanta Dream 96-81 on Wednesday night.

Minnesota’s lead was 44-40 early in the third quarter before they team scored the next 13 points. The Lynx outscored the Dream 28-19 in the frame to make it 70-56 after three.

Rookie Olivia Miles completed a three-point play early in the fourth for a 77-60 lead. Then Williams made a wide-open 3-pointer with 3:04 left to extend it to 88-75.

All five starters for Minnesota scored in double figures. Miles finished with 16 points, Nia Coffey scored 14, and Kayla McBride had 12 for the Lynx. Minnesota had a season-high 26 assists on 40 made field goals and shot 60% from the field.

Allisha Gray scored 21 points and made five 3-pointers for Atlanta, which dropped its first road game of the season. Naz Hillmon added 15 points, and Angel Reese had 10 points and eight rebounds. Rhyne Howard also scored 10.

Eleven of Atlanta’s 29 made field goals came from beyond the arc.

Minnesota evened the season series with Atlanta 1-1 after dropping the season opener 91-90. The Lynx led by 19 points in the loss before the Dream took their first lead with 11.3 seconds left.

Up next

Atlanta stays on the road to play Portland on Friday.

Minnesota plays at Chicago on Friday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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