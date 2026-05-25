Corey Seager still on IL and not doing actual baseball activities for Texas while Jung out again

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager still had not resumed actual baseball activities Monday, the day that…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager still had not resumed actual baseball activities Monday, the day that he could have been eligible to return from the injured list because of lower back inflammation.

Manager Skip Schumaker said the two-time World Series MVP went through some drills before the series opener against Houston but was “still probably a few days away” from batting practice or taking groundballs. Seager was mired in a career-worst 0-for-27 slump when put on the 10-day IL.

Seager wasn’t in the Rangers clubhouse when it was opened to reporters before the game.

Third baseman Josh Jung was out of the starting lineup for the second game in a row since banging his left shoulder hard on a diving defensive play Saturday. An MRI on Monday showed no significant issues in his non-throwing shoulder.

Jung tore the labrum in that shoulder during a weightlifting session just before the start of spring training in February 2022, seven months before his big league debut. He said he hadn’t felt any pain in that shoulder since then, which is was what concerned him.

Jung took some swings off the tee and went through his usual defensive routine Monday.

“I had zero range of motion left when I tore my labrum the first time,” he said. “I couldn’t lift my arm. I have full range of motion, and strength has been pretty good.”

Seager’s scratch and slump

The Rangers scratched a planned live batting practice session for Seager on Saturday, a day after he had jogged on the field and hit in the cage.

“I don’t know if it’s a setback,” Schumaker said. “I just think it hasn’t recovered as fast as we hoped for it.”

The 32-year-old Seager started 42 of the Rangers’ first 43 games, and said before the IL stint that physically he felt “completely fine.” He was hitless over his last seven games while playing 24 in a row over 27 days after his only previous game off April 16.

“We were monitoring and talking with him every day. … I don’t think that was part of the deal,” Schumaker said. “He’s trying to get out of the slump that he was in. So I think there’s a lot of swings, and a dive up the middle, and I think all of it just kind of caught up to him a little bit.”

Seager last played May 13 at home against Arizona. Texas then had an off day and Seager was getting an extended break not playing in the series opener at Houston on May 15 before waking up with back spasms.

“So ironic that it was literally on the off day in Houston, and then here we are,” Schumaker said.

Seager has seven homers and 20 RBIs while hitting .179 — that average ranked 165th out of 170 qualified MLB hitters going into Monday’s game. In the fifth season of a $325 million, 10-year deal, Seager has 28 hits, 22 walks and 50 strikeouts in 182 plate appearances.

Langford and Smith updates

Left fielder Wyatt Langford, out since April 22 because of a right forearm strain, took BP in the cage Monday. If he continues to progress without any issues, he could take live BP and run bases by Friday and potentially begin rehab games next weekend.

Second baseman Josh Smith, after being hospitalized to be treated for viral meningitis, could be back at the ballpark in the next couple of days, according to Schumaker.

Smith was recovering from a right glute strain when he started feeling ill and was hospitalized. He hasn’t be around the team in nearly two weeks.

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