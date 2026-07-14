DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Instant Bonus for 2026 MLB All-Star Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The brightest stars in baseball are colliding, and we’re gearing up for an absolute spectacle as the AL American League squares off against the NL National League at Citizens Bank Park. Before these loaded rosters rev up their engines for bragging rights, new users can step up to the plate and smash a guaranteed opportunity to build their bankroll. By utilizing the latest DraftKings promo code, you can lock in a $5 qualifying bet on this highly anticipated game and secure $200 in bonus bets if your wager wins. You won’t need a code as the link here or below will automatically vest you into the offer.

Whether you’re backing the AL’s power bats or the NL’s ace-studded rotation, this welcome offer is the perfect way to slam the door on the sportsbooks ahead of the first pitch.

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets if Your Wager Wins

We’re always looking for a reliable edge, and for new DraftKings customers, this exclusive welcome offer is the ultimate lock of the week. By activating the DraftKings promo code, you can place a simple $5 wager on the upcoming AL American League vs NL National League matchup and instantly set yourself up for $200 in bonus bets—provided your initial bet wins. To successfully qualify, make sure your first wager is placed on a market with odds of -500 or longer.

If your qualifying bet comes through, DraftKings will rip into your account with $200 in rewards, paid out as eight separate $25 bonus bets. Keep in mind that you’ll want to stay aggressive: these bonus bets are available for up to a week and will expire after seven days. This setup gives you plenty of flexibility to spread your newfound capital across other MLB betting markets once the dust settles in Philadelphia.

Use DraftKings MLB Promo Code on AL American League vs NL National League

The AL American League (0-0) goes head-to-head with the NL National League (0-0) at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA. First pitch is scheduled for July 15, 2026, at 12:00 AM UTC, with the national broadcast airing on FOX. Because this exhibition features combined league-wide rosters rather than standard franchises, typical regular-season standings, division races, and playoff implications are tossed right out the window.

AL American League vs NL National League Odds & Analysis

Bet Type AL American League NL National League Moneyline +110 -135 Total Over 8 (-115) Under 8 (-105) Runline +1.5 (-185) -1.5 (+150)

Odds as of July 14, 2026, at 13:11 UTC from DraftKings odds.

Given the unique format of this clash, the standard seasonal trends and offensive metrics we usually rely on to cover the spread or attack the moneyline don’t apply here. We can’t look at how these squads perform historically as home favorites or road underdogs. Instead, we have to evaluate the psychological duel, the starting pitching matchups, and the sheer star power stepping into the box.

Fearless Forecast Narrative: The NL National League comes into this one as the -135 favorite, but we know the AL American League roster is humming with enough firepower to rip into any pitching staff. In an exhibition where late-inning desperation figures to kick in for sheer league pride, the bullpens will be tested. The O/U is sitting at a tight 8 runs, but taking the plus money on a highly motivated American League squad holds the real betting value. They will be up for the duel, and we expect their bats to slam the door late.

Pick: AL American League Moneyline (+110)

How to Activate the DraftKings Promo Offer

Claiming this welcome offer before the AL American League vs NL National League showdown is a quick and painless process. Follow our simple steps below to get into the action: