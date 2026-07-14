Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Gets $15 Bonus For MLB All-Star Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account using the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 here, then get a $15 bonus when you trade $10 on tonight’s MLB All-Star Game.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Offer Overview

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer $15 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Verified On July 14th, 2026

If you are a new Kalshi customer preparing to trade on the upcoming American League vs. National League showdown, the platform provides a high-value entry point. By making a first-time deposit of at least $1, eligible users position themselves to capture a $15 sign-up bonus. This added capital is a proven recipe for success when navigating the All-Star Game, affording you additional leverage on one of baseball’s biggest stages.

To fully activate this $15 bonus, new Kalshi customers simply need to execute $10 in trades within Kalshi’s prediction markets. Whether your analysis leads you to back the American League behind starting pitcher Dylan Cease, or you find better expected value on the National League side with hometown hero Cristopher Sánchez taking the mound, accumulating your initial $10 in trades will automatically release the bonus funds into your account. Keep in mind that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Kalshi customers. Kalshi is currently available in most states, and participants must be at least 18 years old to capitalize on this offer.

Use Kalshi MLB Promo Today

Team Win Probability National League All-Stars 54% American League All-Stars 46%

Based on the underlying win probabilities, the National League enters this matchup as the quantifiable favorite with a 54% chance of victory, leaving the American League as the underdog at 46%. The All-Star Game is hard to project because it is a one-off matchup, so keep that in mind when making any trades. Evaluating the talent on each roster is likely a better strategy than diving into niche statistical trends for this specific game.

Activate Your Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Offer

Securing your welcome offer ahead of the All-Star Game requires a simple approach. Follow these explicit steps to activate your Kalshi bonus and initiate your trading strategy:

Register Your Account: Establish a new account here by inputting standard personal information. To maintain compliance with Kalshi’s secure registration protocols, you will also be required to provide verified proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: During the initial sign-up phase, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP15 to validate your eligibility for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly established account with a qualifying first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: To fully unlock the offer, you must execute an aggregate total of $10 worth of trades on the platform. You are not required to risk a single $10 trade; rather, the cumulative sum of your trades simply needs to reach the $10 threshold. Whether you choose to diversify your trades across multiple prediction markets for the All-Star Game or consolidate your position on a single outcome, the choice is entirely yours.

Once your account successfully registers $10 in accumulated trades, your $15 sign-up bonus will be seamlessly credited and made available to deploy on future prediction markets.