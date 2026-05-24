Como caps stunning rise with a Champions League spot as Milan and Juventus miss out

MILAN (AP) — Como’s remarkable rise continued Sunday as Cesc Fàbregas’ team qualified for the Champions League along with Roma…

MILAN (AP) — Como’s remarkable rise continued Sunday as Cesc Fàbregas’ team qualified for the Champions League along with Roma on the final day of the Serie A season.

AC Milan and Juventus missed out, while Cremonese was relegated.

Como, which has never participated in any European competition in its 119-year history, was playing in the fourth division of Italian soccer just seven years ago.

Four teams were fighting for the final two Champions League berths in the Italian league’s final round.

Milan and Roma were in pole position as they occupied the third and fourth spots. They were level on points, two above Como and Juventus.

While Roma managed to win 2-0 at already-relegated Hellas Verona on Sunday, Milan lost 2-1 at home to Cagliari. That saw the Rossoneri leapfrogged by Como, which won 4-1 at Cremonese.

Roma finished the season in third place, two points above Como, which managed fourth place and a spot in Europe’s elite club competition.

Como could not be overtaken by Juventus. The Bianconeri’s match had kicked off an hour late because of fan trouble but a win would leave the two teams level on points, with Como finishing above Juventus thanks to a better head-to-head record.

Milan — which was loudly booed at the end of its match — finished the season one point below Como and could be sixth depending on Juve’s result.

Como, which is based on the shores of the eponymous lake in northern Italy, has made rapid progress since Indonesian tobacco billionaire brothers Robert Budi Hartono and Michael Bambang Hartono purchased the club in 2019, when it was in Serie D.

The Champions League could prove enough to keep Fabregas at the club, with bigger teams across Europe reportedly interested in the 39-year-old coach, who has impressed in his first senior managerial position.

Lecce safe

Lecce beat Genoa 1-0 to secure Serie A safety.

The result saw Lecce move four points above 17th-place Cremonese, which will join Verona and Pisa in the second division next season.

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