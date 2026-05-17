Cincinnati’s Tom Barlow, San Diego’s Marcus Ingvartsen both score twice in wild 3-3 draw

SAN DIEGO (AP) — FC Cincinnati’s Tom Barlow scored his second goal of the match in the eighth minute of…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — FC Cincinnati’s Tom Barlow scored his second goal of the match in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time, two minutes after Marcus Ingvartsen’s second goal gave San Diego FC the lead, in a 3-3 draw on Saturday night.

American defender Miles Robinson, a candidate for the U.S. World Cup roster, started for Cincinnati but was removed before the start of the second half as precaution after taking an unspecified knock, according to coach Pat Noonan. The 29-year-old returned May 9 from a leg injury that had sidelined him since April 18.

Cincinnati took a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute of the first meeting between the clubs on a goal by Kenji Mboma Dem with an assist from Evander da Silva Ferreira. Both of Dem’s goals in 15 appearances have come this season.

Ingvartsen pulled San Diego even in the 32nd minute, getting assists from Kieran Sargeant and Onni Valakari.

Evander set up Barlow for a goal in the 50th minute and Cincinnati moved back in front. It was Barlow’s third goal this season and Evander’s third assist.

Amahl Pellegrino took passes from Pedro Soma and Chris McVey and scored his second goal in the 66th minute to tie it 2-2.

Seventeen-year-old Anisse Saidi had his first assist on Ingvartsen’s go-ahead score in stoppage time — his 11th goal of the season. Saidi didn’t get into the match until the first minute of extra time. He debuted last season and played nine minutes in his only match.

Barlow’s equalizer came with assists from Ayoub Jabbari and Samuel Gidi. Jabbari’s helper was his second in 17 career matches, while all four of Gidi’s assists have come this season through 18 career matches.

Roman Celentano had two saves for Cincinnati (4-5-5).

Rookie teenager Duran Ferree, 19, saved three shots for San Diego (4-5-5) in his 12th start.

San Diego is 3-2-3 at home on the season and Cincinnati is 1-3-4 on the road.

Up next

Cincinnati: Hosts Orlando City on Saturday.

San Diego: Hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

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