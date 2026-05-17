Casey Schmitt has 2nd career multihomer game to lead Giants over A’s, 6-4

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Casey Schmitt hit two home runs and drove in three, Trevor McDonald struck out five…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Casey Schmitt hit two home runs and drove in three, Trevor McDonald struck out five in 6 2/3 innings, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Athletics 6-4 on Saturday night.

McDonald (2-0) surrendered five hits and one run in his fifth major league start. Matt Gage pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his first career save.

Schmitt’s first homer was a 370-foot solo shot with two outs in the first inning off Luis Severino (2-5).

The Giants have now homered in 11 of their last 12 games and improved to 3-3 on their road trip. They had at least one hit in every inning, and a multibase hit in all but two.

Willy Adames added a bases-loaded RBI single in the third, but he was thrown out at second to end the inning. Schmitt tacked on his second homer of the night in the fifth, a 355-footer to right field.

Matt Chapman added a run with a seventh-inning RBI double to make it 6-1, but Brent Rooker hit a 407-foot three-run shot on Caleb Kilian’s first pitch out of the bullpen in the eighth to cut the Giants’ lead to two.

Jeff McNeil got the first run across for the A’s after his forceout allowed Lawrence Butler to score. Nick Kurtz drew an eighth-inning walk to extend his on-base streak to 39 games, tying Jason Giambi for the fourth-longest in A’s history in the expansion era (since 1961).

Severino gave up 10 hits and five runs while striking out seven in six innings.

Up next

Giants RHP Adrian Houser (1-4, 5.79 ERA) takes the hill opposite A’s LHP Jeffrey Springs (3-3, 4.22) in the series rubber match.

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