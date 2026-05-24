Christian Walker’s 3-run home run leads Astros to 8-5 win over Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Christian Walker hit a three-run homer to cap a five-run fifth inning and the Houston Astros completed…

CHICAGO (AP) — Christian Walker hit a three-run homer to cap a five-run fifth inning and the Houston Astros completed a three-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs with an 8-5 victory on Sunday.

Jake Meyers and Nick Allen added solo shots for Houston, which has won three straight and four of five.

Michael Busch homered for Chicago as its skid reached eight games, its longest since a nine-game slide during the 2022 season. The Cubs have lost 12 of 14, including six straight at Wrigley Field after winning 15 in a row there.

Jeremy Peña’s two-run single in the fifth gave the Astros the lead for good and Walker followed him with a blast into the middle of the left-centerfield bleachers. Allen added a bloop RBI single in the ninth.

Peter Lambert (3-4) gave up five hits and three runs in the first five innings. He walked four and struck out five. He left the bases loaded in the second after striking out Michael Conforto. Reliever AJ Blubaugh surrendered Busch’s homer and Nate Pearson worked the ninth for his first save.

Shota Imanaga (4-5) dropped his third straight after giving up all seven runs and seven hits with a walk and six strikeouts.

Cubs rookie infielder Pedro Ramirez made his first career start at second base a day after joining the club and doubled for his first career hit and RBI in the second. Pete Crow-Armstrong followed with a sacrifice fly and Nico Hoerner added an RBI single to give Chicago an early 3-1 lead.

Houston outfielder Yordan Alvarez, who left Saturday’s game with back spasms, wasn’t in the lineup but manager Joe Espada said the outfielder wasn’t feeling any lingering effects.

Up next

Astros: RHP Tatsuya Imai (1-2, 8.31 ERA) opens a series at Texas on Monday night.

Cubs haven’t named a starter for Monday afternoon’s game at Pittsburgh. RHP Carmen Mlodzinski (4-3, 3.96) is scheduled to start for the Pirates.

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