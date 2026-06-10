Lyon signs teenage defender Noham Kamara from Paris Saint-Germain

LYON, France (AP) — Seven-time French champion Lyon signed defender Noham Kamara from Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.…

LYON, France (AP) — Seven-time French champion Lyon signed defender Noham Kamara from Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

The France U20 player had joined Lyon on loan this winter in a deal including a purchase option. Lyon said Kamara is now signed to the Ligue 1 club through the 2029-30 season.

The 19-year-old Kamara has made two Ligue 1 appearances for Lyon, which won its seven league titles from 2002-08.

The transfer fee was 4.1 million euros ($4.7 million) with additional bonuses of up to 2 million euros, Lyon said.

Lyon finished fourth in the French league — won by PSG — last season and qualified for the Champions League third qualifying round.

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