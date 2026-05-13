Chris Wood to lead New Zealand at the World Cup after an injury-troubled Premier League campaign

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood has been selected to lead New Zealand’s 26-strong World Cup…

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood has been selected to lead New Zealand’s 26-strong World Cup squad despite an injury-disrupted season in the Premier League.

Wood and 36-year-old defender Tommy Smith, who has been recalled from England’s fifth-tier National League to join the All Whites squad for the first time since late 2024, will become the first New Zealand men to play at two soccer World Cups. Both were part of the New Zealand squad for the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

As skipper, Wood follows Steve Sumner, who captained New Zealand to the World Cup in Spain in 1982, and Ryan Nelsen, who led the team in 2010.

The New Zealand squad was announced Thursday by coach Darren Bazeley in Auckland. Bazeley said he faced a difficult task in paring the squad down after 40 players appeared for New Zealand in 10 matches over the last 15 months.

“It is a privilege to be in this role and name a squad for the FIFA World Cup, the pinnacle of the game and the dream of everyone who plays” Bazeley said. “We have spent the last few years building to this moment and tracking around 55 players in contention to make it.”

Bazeley said the coaching team selected a squad they believe is best placed to maximize the All Whites’ chances of advancing beyond the group stage.

“This is never going to be an easy process, and the responsibility isn’t lost on us,” he said, “but I’m confident we have landed on the best possible squad to face Iran, Egypt, Belgium, and beyond.”

New Zealand, ranked 85th, has been drawn into Group G with No. 9 Belgium, No. 20 Iran, and No. 29 Egypt.

“Now the time for discussions is over, we need to head to the tournament and take the opportunity in front of us to make history for New Zealand,” Bazleley said.

New Zealand hasn’t advanced beyond the group stage in its two previous World Cup appearances.

Wood spoke to the audience attending the team announcement in a pre-recorded video message from England.

“I can’t wait to share the moment with you all, and create some history,” he said. “I hope we can do you all proud, and show the world what we’re capable of.”

At the opposite end of the experience spectrum from Smith, 23-year-old midfielder Lachlan Bayliss has been selected two months after making his New Zealand debut.

Bayliss had a breakout season with the Newcastle Jets in Australia’s A-League. While he was born in Australia, he qualifies for the All Whites through his New Zealand father.

Auckland FC goalkeeper Michael Woud won a close contest for his place as New Zealand’s third keeper behind Alex Paulsen Max Crocombe.

Wood will be supported up front by Australia-based Kosta Barbarouses, Port Vale forward Ben Waine and Callum McCowatt from Silkeborg.

Smith provides an option as a central defender along with Michael Boxall, Tyler Bindon, Nando Pijnaker and Finn Surman.

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New Zealand squad:

Goalkeepers: Max Crocombe, Alex Paulsen, Michael Woud.

Defenders: Tyler Bindon, Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace, Francis de Vries, Callan Elliot, Tim Payne, Nando Pijnaker, Tommy Smith, Finn Surman.

Midfielders: Lachlan Bayliss, Joe Bell, Matt Garbett, Ben Old, Alex Rufer, Sarpreet Singh, Marko Stamenic, Ryan Thomas.

Forwards: Kosta Barbarouses, Eli Just, Callum McCowatt, Jesse Randall, Ben Waine, Chris Wood.

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