China’s Wu Yize reaches final of world snooker championship after 17-16 win over Mark Allen

Wu Yize became the latest Chinese player to reach the title match in the world snooker championship by winning an…

Wu Yize became the latest Chinese player to reach the title match in the world snooker championship by winning an epic semifinal 17-16 against Mark Allen, who missed an easy final black in the next-to-last frame to seal victory on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Wu is looking to emulate compatriot Zhao Xintong, who won the biggest prize in snooker last year to become the first world champion from Asia. He will play Shaun Murphy, the 2005 champion, in the final after the Englishman beat John Higgins 17-15 in the other semifinal at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, northern England.

Like Wu, Allen was bidding to reach a first world final and just needed to pot a straight and simple final black when leading 16-15. The Northern Irishman twitched and missed it, leaving the black over the pocket for Wu to pot and set up a decider.

“You don’t deserve to be in a world final if you’re missing balls like that,” said Allen, who was full of praise for Wu and his attacking approach. “Even though I’m devastated to lose that match, I think the right person is in the final.”

At the start of the final frame, a spectator was ejected from the venue for shouting “Never forget the Epstein files” while Wu was at the table.

Wu went on to miss the shot but still came through.

Speaking soon after the win, Wu said he was struggling to process reaching the final.

“I feel sorry for Mark,” he said through a translator.

China is a growing force in snooker and provided 11 of the 32 players in the world championship.

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