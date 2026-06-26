Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus For World Cup, MLB This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you set up a new profile with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 here, you will be a $10 wager away from getting $150 in bonuses for World Cup and MLB action today and throughout the weekend.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: $150 Bonus Offer

Review the table below for a complete, data-driven breakdown of the current bet365 welcome offers available for today’s sporting events:

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 new bet365 User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified June 26th by WTOP

New bet365 users can unlock a great return on investment by securing $150 in bonus bets after placing a minimal $10 wager. Whether you want to back France against Norway, explore the markets for Belgium at New Zealand, or target a player prop in the Dodgers vs. Padres game, the bonus bets hit your account regardless of your initial wager’s outcome.

To successfully extract this value, understanding the minimum odds requirement is critical. Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of activation and be placed on a market with odds of -500 or longer. In practical terms, backing a -450 moneyline favorite is perfectly valid for your qualifying wager, but laying -800 on a heavy favorite is not. Once the bonus bets are added to your account balance, they expire 7 days later, providing ample time to deploy them across the remainder of the week’s action.

Use The Bet365 World Cup Bonus Code Today

Matchup (Kickoff Time) Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals (O/U) Norway vs France (3:00 PM ET) +375 +350 -163 O/U 3.5 Uruguay vs Spain (8:00 PM ET) +450 +260 -150 O/U 2.5 New Zealand vs Belgium (11:00 PM ET) +1200 +600 -550 O/U 3.5 Egypt vs IR Iran (11:00 PM ET) +145 +162 +270 O/U 1.5

Norway vs. France: This Group I finale carries massive advancement weight. The French squad enters as the clear betting favorite despite missing key center-back William Saliba. Norway, playing as a sizable underdog, is also dealing with a depleted roster as Julian Ryerson is listed as doubtful.

This Group I finale carries massive advancement weight. The French squad enters as the clear betting favorite despite missing key center-back William Saliba. Norway, playing as a sizable underdog, is also dealing with a depleted roster as Julian Ryerson is listed as doubtful. Uruguay vs. Spain: This highly anticipated Group H showdown forces Uruguay to overcome significant injury hurdles; both Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Ronald Araujo are missing from the lineup. Spain enters as a comfortable favorite, though Victor Munoz is doubtful.

This highly anticipated Group H showdown forces Uruguay to overcome significant injury hurdles; both Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Ronald Araujo are missing from the lineup. Spain enters as a comfortable favorite, though Victor Munoz is doubtful. New Zealand vs. Belgium: Belgium is the heaviest favorite on the board at -550 in this Group G conclusion. The Belgians will be without the suspended Nathan Ngoy, while Jeremy Doku and Zeno Debast are both doubtful. New Zealand faces a steep uphill battle with +1200 odds to pull off a monumental upset.

Belgium is the heaviest favorite on the board at -550 in this Group G conclusion. The Belgians will be without the suspended Nathan Ngoy, while Jeremy Doku and Zeno Debast are both doubtful. New Zealand faces a steep uphill battle with +1200 odds to pull off a monumental upset. Egypt vs. IR Iran: The second half of the Group G puzzle features a much tighter odds differential. Egypt enters as a slight +145 favorite on American soil but will be missing Hossam Abdelmaguid, with Hamdy Fathy listed as doubtful. IR Iran (+270) looks to overcome the absence of Roozbeh Cheshmi in what the market projects to be a defensive affair—reflected by the total being set at a staggeringly low 1.5 goals.

Expanding the Card: Today’s Marquee MLB Matchups

Bettors looking to diversify their portfolio beyond the soccer pitch can also apply the bet365 welcome offer to today’s heavy slate of MLB divisional rivalries. Divisional games often provide actionable data for bettors due to deep historical head-to-head metrics.

Yankees vs. Red Sox

Cubs vs. Brewers

Dodgers vs. Padres

Activate The Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Offer

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of this week’s sports action is a highly streamlined process. To ensure you receive your bonus bets before the first pitch or opening kickoff, follow these logical steps to activate the promotion: