Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus For World Cup, MLB This Weekend

When you set up a new profile with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 here, you will be a $10 wager away from getting $150 in bonuses for World Cup and MLB action today and throughout the weekend.
Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: $150 Bonus Offer
Review the table below for a complete, data-driven breakdown of the current bet365 welcome offers available for today’s sporting events:
|Bet365 Bonus Code
|WTOP365
|new bet365 User Offer
|Bet $10, Get $150
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Information Verified
|June 26th by WTOP
New bet365 users can unlock a great return on investment by securing $150 in bonus bets after placing a minimal $10 wager. Whether you want to back France against Norway, explore the markets for Belgium at New Zealand, or target a player prop in the Dodgers vs. Padres game, the bonus bets hit your account regardless of your initial wager’s outcome.
To successfully extract this value, understanding the minimum odds requirement is critical. Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of activation and be placed on a market with odds of -500 or longer. In practical terms, backing a -450 moneyline favorite is perfectly valid for your qualifying wager, but laying -800 on a heavy favorite is not. Once the bonus bets are added to your account balance, they expire 7 days later, providing ample time to deploy them across the remainder of the week’s action.
Use The Bet365 World Cup Bonus Code Today
|Matchup (Kickoff Time)
|Home ML
|Draw
|Away ML
|Total Goals (O/U)
|Norway vs France (3:00 PM ET)
|+375
|+350
|-163
|O/U 3.5
|Uruguay vs Spain (8:00 PM ET)
|+450
|+260
|-150
|O/U 2.5
|New Zealand vs Belgium (11:00 PM ET)
|+1200
|+600
|-550
|O/U 3.5
|Egypt vs IR Iran (11:00 PM ET)
|+145
|+162
|+270
|O/U 1.5
- Norway vs. France: This Group I finale carries massive advancement weight. The French squad enters as the clear betting favorite despite missing key center-back William Saliba. Norway, playing as a sizable underdog, is also dealing with a depleted roster as Julian Ryerson is listed as doubtful.
- Uruguay vs. Spain: This highly anticipated Group H showdown forces Uruguay to overcome significant injury hurdles; both Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Ronald Araujo are missing from the lineup. Spain enters as a comfortable favorite, though Victor Munoz is doubtful.
- New Zealand vs. Belgium: Belgium is the heaviest favorite on the board at -550 in this Group G conclusion. The Belgians will be without the suspended Nathan Ngoy, while Jeremy Doku and Zeno Debast are both doubtful. New Zealand faces a steep uphill battle with +1200 odds to pull off a monumental upset.
- Egypt vs. IR Iran: The second half of the Group G puzzle features a much tighter odds differential. Egypt enters as a slight +145 favorite on American soil but will be missing Hossam Abdelmaguid, with Hamdy Fathy listed as doubtful. IR Iran (+270) looks to overcome the absence of Roozbeh Cheshmi in what the market projects to be a defensive affair—reflected by the total being set at a staggeringly low 1.5 goals.
Expanding the Card: Today’s Marquee MLB Matchups
Bettors looking to diversify their portfolio beyond the soccer pitch can also apply the bet365 welcome offer to today’s heavy slate of MLB divisional rivalries. Divisional games often provide actionable data for bettors due to deep historical head-to-head metrics.
- Yankees vs. Red Sox
- Cubs vs. Brewers
- Dodgers vs. Padres
Activate The Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Offer
Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of this week’s sports action is a highly streamlined process. To ensure you receive your bonus bets before the first pitch or opening kickoff, follow these logical steps to activate the promotion:
- Register: Click here and create a new account. You will need to register using standard personal information (such as your full name, date of birth, residential address, and email) to verify your identity.
- Enter the Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, it is strictly required to enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to officially qualify for the welcome offer.
- Claim and Deposit: Once your account is verified, claim the offer via the bet365 app interface. Next, navigate to the cashier and make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods.
- Place a Qualifying Bet: To fully activate the offer, place a qualifying cash wager of at least $10 on any eligible market (minimum -500 odds). Whether backing Spain’s moneyline, a World Cup goal total, or a Dodgers player prop, your bonus bets will be credited to your account shortly after this initial wager settles.