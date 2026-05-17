Chelsea Gray makes the go-ahead jumper with 3.6 seconds left as the Aces beat the Dream

ATLANTA (AP) — Chelsea Gray made a fadeaway jumper in the lane with 3.6 seconds to play, and the Las…

ATLANTA (AP) — Chelsea Gray made a fadeaway jumper in the lane with 3.6 seconds to play, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Atlanta Dream 85-84 on Sunday.

Gray led the Aces with 21 points, while A’ja Wilson and Chennedy Carter added 20 apiece. Wilson moved past Aces coach Becky Hammon (5,841) into 19th on the WNBA’s career scoring list with 5,844 points.

Gray was 5 for 8 from 3-point range and had six assists.

Atlanta’s Angel Reese had nine points on 1-of-8 shooting, with eight rebounds and eight turnovers.

NaLyssa Smith scored 11 of her 13 points in the second half. Jackie Young was 0 for 12 from the field, 0 of 5 from 3-point range and was held scoreless for the first time since 2020, her second WNBA season. Young finished with seven assists.

The Aces (4-1), the defending WNBA champions, have won four straight since a 99-66 home loss to Phoenix in the opener.

FEVER 89, STORM 78

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 21 points and had 10 assists and seven rebounds to lead Indiana to a win over Seattle.

It was Clark’s 11th game with at least 20 points and 10 assists, the most in WNBA history. Kelsey Mitchell and reserve Sophie Cunningham added 17 points apiece for Indiana (2-2), which won its first at home after two losses.

Indiana was without All-Star Aliyah Boston, who missed her first game in her four years as a pro. She had played in 275 consecutive games, including her four years at South Carolina. Boston left Indiana’s previous game with a lower right leg injury and is listed day to day.

Natisha Hiedeman scored 19 points to lead the Storm (1-3). Flau’jae Johnson added 14, reserve Zia Cook had 13 and Jade Melbourne 12.

SKY 86, LYNX 79

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Gabriela Jaquez set career highs with 20 points and eight rebounds, Kamilla Cardoso had 11 points and 12 rebounds and Chicago beat Minnesota.

Rachel Banham scored 13 points, Natasha Cloud added 11 points and seven assists and Jacy Sheldon scored 10 points for the Sky (3-1).

Courtney Williams made a 3-pointer and Natasha Howard followed with a layup that made it a four-point game with 1:44 remaining, but Jaquez answered 35 seconds later with a 3 that made it 83-76.

Kayla McBride led the Lynx (2-2) with 20 points and Howard had 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Williams also had 17 points and rookie Olivia Miles, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, added 13 points and four steals.

TEMPO 106, SPARKS 96

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brittney Sykes scored a career-high 38 points, rookie Kiki Rice added 19 in her first start and Toronto raced past Los Angeles.

Marina Mabrey had 14 points and Kia Nurse 10 in the first road win for Toronto (2-2). The Tempo were 39 of 42 from the foul line with Sykes going 15 for 15. Sykes’ previous high was 35 points in 2022 when she played for Los Angeles.

Kelsey Plum had 28 for the Sparks (1-3), Dearica Hamba added 21, Nneka Ogwumike 17 and Late Martin 11. Los Angeles was 23 of 30 from the foul line in a game during which 59 fouls were called.

On Friday night, Sykes had 27 points and Rice, who starred at nearby UCLA before being picked sixth by the expansion Tempo, had 11 off the bench when they lost 99-95 to the Sparks. This time, instead of falling behind 19-2 as they did Friday night, the Tempo broke away from an early 18-18 tie and led the rest of the way, much of the time with a double-figure advantage.

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