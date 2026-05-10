Charge returning to Walter Cup Final with double OT win over Fleet

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Ottawa Charge are returning to the Walter Cup Final for a second straight season. Michela…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Ottawa Charge are returning to the Walter Cup Final for a second straight season.

Michela Cava scored at 1:12 of the second overtime to lead Ottawa to a 4-3 win over the Boston Fleet, winning the best-of-five semifinal series in four games.

Ottawa lost last year’s final to the Minnesota Frost.

The Charge will meet the winner of the Montreal Victoire-Frost series, which will be decided with Monday’s Game 5.

Sarah Wozniewicz, Rebecca Leslie and Brooke Hobson also scored for Ottawa. Goaltender Gwyneth Philips made 43 saves.

Shay Maloney, Megan Keller and Sophie Shirley scored for the Fleet. Aerin Frankel made 29 saves.

After losing the first game, Ottawa went on to win the next three. Boston had not lost three straight games all season.

Cava redirected a Katerina Mrazova shot for the winning goal.

The two teams combined for five goals in the second to tie the game 3-3 after 40 minutes.

Ottawa took a 2-0 lead early in the period. Jenner fired a sharp-angle shot from below the goal-line that deflected off Leslie’s skate as she battled to the crease. The play was reviewed, but the goal stood.

The Fleet then scored three straight in a span of 1:33 to take a 3-2 lead.

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AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

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