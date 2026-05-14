Championship playoff final could change, supporters warned after Southampton spying accusations

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The possibility Southampton could be removed from the Championship playoff final over spying allegations was raised…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The possibility Southampton could be removed from the Championship playoff final over spying allegations was raised on Thursday when fans were warned there may be changes to the game that decides who is promoted to the Premier League.

Southampton was charged by the English Football League last Friday with a breach of its regulations, accused of unauthorized filming of semifinal opponent Middlesbrough’s practice sessions.

The hearing into the allegations will be held on or before May 19, the league said on Thursday. It added it was still planning on staging the Wembley final as scheduled on May 23, but fans should be “aware that the outcome of the disciplinary proceedings may yet result in changes to the fixture.”

“The League recognises that this complex situation has caused concern and disruption for supporters, particularly those making travel arrangements, and will continue to provide as much clarity as possible,” it said.

Southampton went on to win its two-legged semifinal against Middlesbrough and is due to face Hull at Wembley.

The league’s statement did not disclose what the potential changes would be and it did not mention possible punishments if Southampton was found guilty.

But the suggestion there could be an impact on the final raised the possibility that the south-coast club may be barred from taking part, or the match could be postponed.

“The EFL has a number of contingency plans should they be required, which also includes consideration of any appeal process, if required,” the league said.

It added that the commission would issue a decision as soon as possible.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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