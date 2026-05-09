Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus, Free Pick for Pistons-Cavs, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can use Chalkboard promo code WTOP to claim a 100% deposit match up to $100, plus a free pick. To receive the full value of this welcome bonus, you simply need to make a first-time deposit of $100. Click here to start the registration process.

This exclusive offer for new customers is perfectly timed for the upcoming playoff clash between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, but it can also be applied to any other NBA game happening this week. Chalkboard will have options on the NBA, NHL, MLB, UFC 328 and more.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $100 Bonus

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $100 Deposit Match Bonus + Free Pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On May 9, 2026

By utilizing the promo code WTOP, users receive a 100% deposit match up to $100, immediately doubling their initial funds. Alongside the deposit match, the promotion includes a valuable free pick that allows you to select a player to go over just 0.5 points. This essentially functions as a guaranteed free pick in your daily fantasy sports parlay, making it much easier to construct a winning entry.

Please note that this offer is exclusively available for new Chalkboard customers who meet the platform’s age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. It arrives at the perfect time to take advantage of the NBA postseason slate, headlined by the matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Whether you are backing Lakers players or building an entry around the Thunder roster, the Chalkboard promo code sets you up for an exciting game day experience.

Saturday NBA DFS Player Projections

If you are ready to put your Chalkboard bonus to work, the upcoming slate offers plenty of star power to build your entries around. Below is a look at five players with the highest consensus point projections on the Chalkboard market, along with their assist and rebound numbers:

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 29.5 6.5 3.5 Cade Cunningham 26.5 9.5 5.5 Donovan Mitchell 25.5 3.5 3.5 LeBron James 21.5 7.5 6.5 Austin Reaves 21.5 5.5 4.5

In the marquee Lakers vs. Thunder matchup, LeBron James is currently averaging 23.6 points per game. With his points projection sitting at 21.5, the numbers suggest a favorable opportunity to back the over. On the flip side, his teammate Austin Reaves holds the same 21.5-point projection, but he is averaging just 19.0 points per game, making the under a more data-backed approach for your entry. Meanwhile, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a massive 29.5-point line. Given his 29.2 points per game average, this shapes up to be an incredibly tight margin that slightly leans toward the under.

Looking at the Cavaliers vs. Pistons clash, Detroit’s Cade Cunningham has been on a tear, pouring in 30.6 points per game. His projection is set notably lower at 26.5 points, heavily pointing toward the over. Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell faces a line of 25.5 points, but his postseason average of 24.0 points per game hints that the under might be the safer play.

How to Redeem Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the next NBA game is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you secure your deposit match and free pick before tip-off:

Register: Visit their website to create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and age. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure that you enter the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. This code is strictly required to unlock the welcome offer. Make a Secure Deposit: Navigate to the cashier section and fund your account using one of the available secure payment methods.

To claim the full value of the bonus, you will need to deposit at least $100. However, you do not need to deposit the full $100 when signing up; Chalkboard will instantly match 100% of whatever amount you choose to deposit for your first transaction in the form of a bonus. Once your funds and bonus clear, you are ready to build your daily fantasy entries and enjoy the game.