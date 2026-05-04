Carolina brings 1-0 lead into game 2 against Philadelphia

Philadelphia Flyers (43-27-12, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division) Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7…

Philadelphia Flyers (43-27-12, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Hurricanes -262, Flyers +212; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Hurricanes lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Philadelphia Flyers in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Hurricanes won the last meeting 3-0. Logan Stankoven scored two goals in the victory.

Carolina is 53-22-7 overall with a 21-4-2 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Hurricanes rank second in league play with 291 total goals (averaging 3.6 per game).

Philadelphia is 16-12-5 against the Metropolitan Division and 43-27-12 overall. The Flyers have given up 239 goals while scoring 240 for a +1 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has scored 27 goals with 53 assists for the Hurricanes. Stankoven has nine goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Christian Dvorak has 18 goals and 33 assists for the Flyers. Porter Martone has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 9-0-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 5.2 penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

Flyers: 7-3-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 5.5 penalties and 15 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Alexander Nikishin: day to day (concussion).

Flyers: Owen Tippett: day to day (undisclosed), Rodrigo Abols: out (ankle), Nikita Grebenkin: out (upper body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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