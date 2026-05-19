Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn has a ‘clear’ MRI on sore left knee

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn had an MRI on his left knee on Tuesday, and…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn had an MRI on his left knee on Tuesday, and it came back “clean,” manager Oliver Marmol said.

Winn legged out a fielder’s choice play and exited Sunday’s loss to Kansas City in the seventh inning with left knee soreness, describing it at the time as a cramp-like issue.

“He’ll be day to day and he’s feeling a lot better as the day has gone on,” Marmol said during an interview during the Cardinals game against Pittsburgh. “He’ll come in tomorrow, move around a little bit and our hope is he’ll be able to get in there.”

Winn, a Gold Glove winner last season, is hitting .255 with a home run and 17 RBIs. He is not in Tuesday’s lineup.

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